"Safety comes first"- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc feels things can be improved on 2022 Saudi Arabian GP's 'challenging track'

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc feels there can be more changes made to the Jeddah circuit as safety is imperative. Although the Monegasque driver enjoys the high-speed Saudi Arabian circuit, he believes the circuit can be challenged through the high-speed sections.

On being asked if the circuit needed further changes by Sportskeeda, the Monegasque driver said:

“Yeah, it is a very challenging place. It is one of the reasons why I like this track but I still believe that there are things that we can do to improve some places."

"The first sector is obviously extremely high speed and it can be quite, well, very tricky in some places, as we've seen with Mick now so maybe there are few things that we can change for the future.”

With Mick Schumacher’s shunt that red-flagged the second session of qualifying for an hour, the safety of the circuit has clouded the discussion in the paddock.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in the FIA post-qualifying press conference, Charles Leclerc revealed that the circuit can be challenging and needs further improvements, especially after the Haas driver’s accident.

That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful



#SaudiArabianGP #F1 Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying.That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying.That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful#SaudiArabianGP #F1 https://t.co/qhLcw0elb7

Citing safety above the race on the Jeddah circuit, Charles Leclerc said:

“But it is a very challenging track and I can't hide also the excitement that I have driving on this track, especially on a qualifying lap. It feels amazing. But yeah, safety comes first and maybe we can do something more there.”

The Ferrari driver has had a smooth run through practice sessions and qualifying. However, multiple incidents in the junior series and the F1 qualifying session have raised questions about the lethal nature of the fastest street circuit on the calendar.

Earlier in the weekend, Carlos Sainz mentioned that both Ferrari drivers were unhappy with the changes made to the circuit ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP.

Charles Leclerc missed out on pole position by a narrow margin

Missing out on pole position by 0.025 seconds ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, the Ferrari driver was surprised at Sergio Perez’s performance. Although Ferrari looked strong throughout the weekend compared to Red Bull, his rival was able to pull out a tad bit of extra performance from his car in the qualifying session.

Overall, both Ferraris looked far more agile around the Jeddah circuit than the Red Bull’s RB18. While the scarlet cars looked smooth and quick, the RB18 looked like it needed to be muscled through the narrower corners of the circuit despite its unprecedented speed.

