Top 10 big name officials to leave Alpine/Renault since its inception feat. Fernando Alonso and Fred Vasseur

Alpine/Renault's latest F1 venture began in 2016 after the French manufacturer decided to leave the sport in 2010. The brand continued to be a part of the sport as an engine supplier but was no longer a constructor.

In what was a rebirth of the team, Renault took over from Lotus in 2016 and got back to its old base in Enstone. At that time, hopes were high. The team brought back the iconic yellow color, and with the memories of triumph under Fernando Alonso still fresh, the team got to work.

The Alpine (formerly known as Renault) operation has seen many ups and downs over the long period of time since it started. Twice on this journey, the team rose to the top of P4, but instead of picking up steam, it faltered.

What has been astounding throughout this whole journey is the attrition this team has experienced despite bringing in some extremely talented players. Gradually, Alpine, as an outfit, has developed a reputation for being a place where employees do not believe the project will succeed.

In this feature, we're taking a look at some of the more prominent names that have walked away from the Alpine project since 2016.

Top 10 prominent names that have left Alpine/Renault's F1 project

#1 Fred Vasseur

What if we told you that the first team principal of the outfit was none other than the man spearheading the Ferrari revival right now? Fred Vasseur was the one heading the outfit, but within a year, he opted out because of a lack of clarity on how the team wanted to progress.

#2 Alain Prost

Alain Prost was signed by Renault in 2019 for a role similar to what Niki Lauda had at Mercedes. Unfortunately for the French legend, it was the political scenario within the team that pushed him out. Prost was not confident in Laurent Rossi's plans for Alpine's long-term success, and he had some harsh words to say about the CEO at the time.

#3 Cyril Abiteboul

Another name that many have forgotten is Cyril Abiteboul. Abiteboul was the team principal for a long time, but after no success for Renault in terms of what the expectations were, he found himself out of the team in 2022.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo

In what was a sign of things to come, Daniel Ricciardo decided to make a move from Renault to McLaren after just a year with the team. This was damning because Ricciardo was a prized signing for the French brand in 2019. As such, it was highly surprising for him to announce his departure after just a year.

#5 Fernando Alonso

The fact that Fernando Alonso was not a part of the team's long-term plans simply irritated him. A contract extension was on the table, but with Aston Martin proving to be a hungrier outfit, Alonso decided to make a move.

#6 Oscar Piastri

Another driver who caused public humiliation for Alpine was Oscar Piastri. Given how well he's been doing for McLaren, it is safe to say that Piastri's exit was a massive loss for Alpine.

#7 Esteban Ocon

The latest addition to this list is Esteban Ocon. After a 5 year stint with the team, the driver already had one foot out of the door before the crash with Pierre Gasly pushed him out completely.

#8 Otmar Szafneur

Otmar, found himself unceremoniously fired from the team in mid-2023, despite helping Alpine climb to P4 in 2022. Given the stature of his resume, it was surprising to see him being shown the door.

#9 Alain Permaine

Many considered Alain Permaine's dismissal alongside that of Otmar a surprise because he had devoted decades of his Formula One career to the Enstone-based squad.

#10 Nick Fry

A Ferrari veteran in his own right, Nick Fry was another one of Alpine's many prized assets. He left the team frustrated, as he felt that there was no direction at all for the group to follow when it came to producing outcomes.