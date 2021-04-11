Top 10 iconic F1 cars 

Ten of the most iconic and legendary cars in F1

In the world of F1, technical innovations and engineering genius have been as much a part of the rich history of the sport as the drivers and their skill. Here is a list of some of the most legendary and iconic cars:

Williams FW14B (1992)

The Williams FW14B is one of the most innovative F1 cars the Grove-based outfit has ever produced. It was designed by Adrian Newey under the technical directorship of Patrick Head, and driven by Nigel Mansell and teammate Riccardo Patrese.

The FW14B was a product of creativity, technical genius and pure precision. Powered by a Renault V10 engine mated to a semi-automatic gearbox, the car featured innovative cutting-edge technology such as traction control, anti-lock brakes, and a rudimentary blown diffuser.

It also featured an unique active suspension system - that was banned by F1 ahead of the 1994 season - designed by a special team led by Paddy Lowe.

The FW14B was one of the most technologically sophisticated and aesthetically pleasing cars and it went on to reshape the sport's history with its innovations. Sebastian Vettel is understood to have purchased one of the six FW14Bs in existence.

Ferrari 156 (1961-1964)

Popular for its "shark nose" and tubular shape, and aero-efficient rear, the Ferrari F156 was designed by Carlo Chiti. Powered by a 1.5-liter V6 Dino engine designed by Vittorio Jano and Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari, the car dominated the 1961 F1 championship.

In its first season, it claimed five victories in seven races, including a 1-2-3-4 finish at the Belgian Grand Prix, and the world title for Phil Hill. The car was also driven by John Surtees and Lorenzo Bandini in the following years.

Bertrand Gachot drives the Jordan 191 at the 1991 Hungarian GP. (Photo by Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images)

Jordan 191 (1991)

The Jordan 191 was the car Michael Schumacher drove in his F1 debut. Designed by Gary Anderson and powered by a Ford-Cosworth engine, the car’s unique feature was a front wing that extended beyond the nose. And sporting soft drink sponsor Seven-up's gleamy green hue, the Jordan 191 stood out from the pack, even before Schumacher got behind the wheel.

Initially designed to be driven by Andrea de Cesaris and Belgian Bertrand Gachot, the Jordan 191 ended up being driven by three more drivers that season: Alex Zanardi, Roberto Moreno and Michael Schumacher.

While the car didn't set the record books on fire, it is primarily remembered for helping kickstart one of the most legendary driving careers in the history of the sport. Schumacher turned heads with a seventh-place qualifying effort in his debut race at Spa before going on to score points in the next three events.

Grand Prix of Monaco- Ayrton Senna driving the MP4/4 (Photo by Oli Tennent/Getty Images)

McLaren MP4/4 (1988)

Designed to be driven by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, the McLaren MP4/4 is remembered as the car that won Senna his first title. One of F1’s most dominant machines, the MP4/4 claimed 15 wins and poles each from 16 races, and led 1003 of 1078 laps.

Designed by American engineer Steve Nichols under the technical directorship of Gordan Murray, the MP4/4 was powered by a RA168 E 1.5-litre engine Honda V6 turbo engine, which churned out over 700 BHP of power. The dominant car claimed both the drivers' and constructors' titles in 1988 and marked the dawn of McLaren’s dominance in F1.

Mercedes W196 (1954-1955)

Piloted by the duo of Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss, the Mercedes-Benz W196 was the world’s first fuel-injected F1 car.

Designed in the post-World War II era, Mercedes-Benz collaborated with German company Bosch to design an innovative fuel-injection technology. The car featured a sleek chassis composed of Elektron-magnesium alloy bodywork with an engine mounted just behind the front-axles for proper weight distribution.

The iconic Silver Arrows entry was powered by a high-performance 1.5-litre supercharged V12 engine that was used by the Messerschmitt Bf 109 fighter jets.

The W196R earned its legendary status after claiming nine victories, eight pole positions and two drivers’ titles in 1954-55 respectively, a record that earned the German car maker iconic status in the sport. Years later, the W196 broke auction records after becoming the most expensive F1 car to be sold, at a price of $29.6m at the Goodwood Festival in 2013.

Nelson Piquet drives the Brabham BT52 from 1983 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed , 2013 (Photo by Andrew Hone/Getty Images)

Brabham BT52 (1983)

The powerful Brabham BT52 was the first turbo car to win a F1 World Drivers’ Championship. Driven by Nelson Piquet and Ricardo Patrese, the BT52 was powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder BMW M12/13 engine that could deliver 1000bhp in qualifying trims.

The iconic Brabham car was another Gordan Murray design under the team ownership of ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. Later in the season, an upgraded version of the car - the BT52B - contested the next seven races of the season.

The BT52 went on to claim four wins, two pole positions and four fastest laps that season, making Piquet the first turbo-powered champion in F1, and helping him claim his second career title.

Mario Andretti driving a Lotus 78 (Photo by Getty images)

Lotus 78

Designed by Colin Chapman in 1977, the Lotus 78 was the first F1 car to use ground effects. Inspired by the Havilland Mosquito fighter aircraft, the car sported an innovative differential under the car along with side skirts to channel underbody airflow to essentially turn the car into a giant, inverted wing. As a result, the 78 produced considerably more downforce than cars with traditional overhead wings only.

Driven by Mario Andretti and Gunnar Nilsson, the Lotus 78 claimed five wins in 1977 and two more the following season, before the concept pioneered by the 78 was further refined to produce the Lotus 79, which went on to dominate the bulk of the 1979 F1 season, with Andretti winning the drivers title.

Michael Schumacher testing the Ferrari F2002 car in Mugello, Italy. (Photo Credits: Mark Thompson /Allsport)

Ferrari F2002

A masterpiece from the Maranello stables, the F2002 was penned by chassis designer Rory Byrne under the technical directorship of Ross Brawn. Fitted with a 3.0-liter V10 engine, the car was innovative in its design philosophy, featuring a compact lightweight clutchless direct-shift gearbox, fluid traction control system, and periscopic exhaust exits to manipulate the airflow.

Driven by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, it claimed 11 poles, 15 wins and 28 podiums that season, making it one of Ferrari’s most successful entries ever, winning them the F1 drivers’ and constructors' titles that year.

Sebastian Vettel drives the RB9 at the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Red Bull RB9

Designed by Adrian Newey and aerodynamicist Peter Prodromou for the 2013 season, the RB9’s most striking feature was its peculiar stepped nose design. The car was powered with a 2.4-liter Renault RS27-2013 V8 engine putting out 750 HP.

The car dominated the 2013 season with its unique aerodynamic wing and rear design. Driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, the RB9 claimed 11 pole positions, 12 fastest laps, 13 wins and 28 podiums that season, and helped notch up a fourth drivers' and constructors' title for Red Bull.

Nico Rosberg driving the Mercedes WO7 Hybrid at the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid

The Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid marked the highlight of Mercedes' dominance of F1's hybrid V6 era. Designed by John Owen under the technical directorship of Paddy Lowe, the W07 was driven by Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in the 2016 season, a year marking the peak of the ‘Silver War’ between the two teammates.

Its chassis featured the signature "S-Duct" to improvise airflow from the front to the back of the car, and was updated further during the season with ‘L-shaped turning vanes’ under the chassis and beside the bargeboards, along with improvised front wing fins to channel the airflow.

The F1 W07 Hybrid claimed 19 wins (10 for Hamilton and nine for Rosberg), 20 pole positions (12 for Hamilton and eight for Rosberg), nine fastest laps (three for Hamilton and six for Rosberg), 14 front row lockouts and eight 1–2 finishes, winning Mercedes their third Constructors Championship with 765 points.

Nico Rosberg won his only drivers title in a battle that went down to the wire. As a result of the fierce rivalry within the Mercedes camp, 2016 stands out as one of the most exciting seasons in the otherwise staid V6 era of F1.