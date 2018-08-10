F1: 5 Most memorable races of Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell became the F1 world champion in 1992

Often regarded as one of the greatest British Formula 1 drivers alongside Lewis Hamilton, Jackie Stewart and Jim Clark; Nigel Mansell has etched his name in the minds of every racing enthusiast.

The Briton won his only F1 world championship in 1992 while driving for Williams. Mansell moved to CART Indycar Championships next season and took the championship in his debut year, making him the only driver to hold the F1 and the Indycar championship at the same.

Magic Mansell's Formula 1 career spanned over two decades, during which he managed to grab 31 wins and 59 podiums. Mansell was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2005 for his immense contributions to the sport.

Let us take a trip down the memory lane and look closer at the Briton's best races in his long Formula 1 career.

#5 1985 European Grand Prix

Nigel Mansell's first F1 win came in his home country

Nigel Mansell moved to Williams in 1985 after struggling for four years with the Lotus. In his first year with the team, the Briton showed decent pace and matched his teammate Keke Rosberg. Mansell's results improved in the latter half of the season and he took a well-deserved second place in the Belgian Grand Prix.

His moment of glory came in the very next race at Brands Hatch. Mansell started the race from the third spot, qualifying 0.8 seconds behind the race-favourite Ayrton Senna.

The Briton started the race well and was in the mix of things at the top of the field during the initial stages of the race. He took the lead and created a huge gap between him and Senna, who was held up by Keke Rosberg, whose own chances of winning were extinguished due to an early crash.

The Briton paced the raced beautifully and cruised past the checkered flag to pick up the first Formula 1 win of his career.

#4 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix

Nigel Mansell won on his debut race with Ferrari

Nigel Mansell moved to Ferrari in 1989, who was personally selected by Enzo Ferrari. The Brazilian Grand Prix was the first race of the season, and no one believed that the Briton would secure a win.

Both Mansell and his teammate Berger were slower than the race favourite and local driver, Ayrton Senna. The Austrian started the race from the third place while the Briton started in the sixth place.

Il Leone was very good off the line and challenged the race leaders early on in the race. A brilliant overtaking manoeuvre handed him the lead, and after that, the Briton showed no signs of slowing down. He held his ground and picked up a victory in his debut race for the Prancing Horse.

