Top 20 Best F1 Drivers of all time: Part II

Jack Price
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
163   //    23 Nov 2018, 16:27 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Previews
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Previews

Before starting to write this list I could feel this might be controversial, this list is very much opinionated and every F1 fan has their own order of who was the best.

These 20 drivers that I am going to highlight over four articles demonstrate what it takes to make it at the pinnacle of motorsport.

They are what makes F1 great, winning world championships, being respected among fellow racing drivers and teams within the sport and of course being a favourite among the many fans that travel around the world to follow the sport.

This is my list in terms of the 20 best drivers in F1 history.

This is the second article which highlights the drivers from 15th to 11th. In case you've missed out on the previous one Top 20 Best F1 Drivers of all time: Part I

#15 Emerson Fittipaldi

He was the youngest world champion at that time at the age of 25 and he won his second title two years later
He was the youngest world champion at that time at the age of 25 and he won his second title two years later

At 15 on the list is Emerson Fittipaldi, a two-time Formula One World Champion and a two time Indy 500 winner. He was the youngest world champion at that time at the age of 25 and he won his second title two years later.

In 1972 the Lotus F1 team was the class above the rest and saw Fittipaldi use his skill in a racing car to exploit its potential.

He won five out of the 12 races that season and scored enough points to secure him his first World Title and the Constructors' Championship for Team Lotus.

His driver qualities consisted of a calm approach which saw him avoid trouble on the race track and a tactical know-how which saw him and his team excel at strategy.

He joined McLaren in 1974 and his McLaren M23 saw him win in Belgium, Canada and his home country of Brazil.

He made it onto the podium on four other occasions during the season and scored points in another three races to become the World Champion of 1974.

But a poor career choice saw Fittipaldi move to Copersucar in 1975, the car was seriously noncompetitive and his career came to a halt in 1980 when he retired at the end of the season.

Stats

World Championships – 2 (1972, 1974)

GP Entries - 149

GP Wins – 14

Podiums – 35

Last Win – 1975 British GP


