Top 3 Brazilian F1 drivers of all time

The F1 Brazilian Grand Prix has been a staple on the F1 calendar. So have the Brazilian drivers who have, more often than not, made a huge impact on the sport globally.

Brazilians have some of the most passionate and emotional fans around the world, evident in the huge numbers they come out in to support their favorite drivers. One cannot forget the kind of atmosphere the Brazilian GP had in 2008 when local favorite Felipe Massa was fighting for the title against Lewis Hamilton.

The country has given the sport its fair share of talent throughout the years. Some of the biggest legends of the sport have come from Brazil and made their name throughout the world.

In this piece, we rank the top 3 Brazilian drivers to ever race in F1. As a special mention, although the contribution of drivers like Rubens Barrichello and Felipe Massa could not be neglected, the two Brazilian fan favorites narrowly missed out in the rankings.

Ranking the top 3 Brazilian F1 greats

#3 Emerson Fittipaldi

McLaren @McLarenF1 1974 and Emerson Fittipaldi wins McLaren's first drivers title. #McLarenGreatestMoments http://t.co/wYIf3scp 1974 and Emerson Fittipaldi wins McLaren's first drivers title. #McLarenGreatestMoments http://t.co/wYIf3scp

Wins: 14

Poles: 6

Championships: 2 (1972, 1974)

Emerson Fittipaldi was, in essence, the pioneer of motorsports in Brazil. Coming to Formula 1 at a young age, Fittipaldi made history by becoming the then-youngest F1 world champion at the age of 25, a record that stood for 33 years.

Fittipaldi won his first title with Lotus in 1972 and would then move to McLaren where he clinched his second world championship in 1974. He was one of the more successful drivers of the time known for his efficient driving skills where he ensured he extracted the maximum from the car and pushed it just enough not to break it in the process.

When it comes to Brazilian F1 heritage, Fittipaldi paved the way for a future generation of drivers from across the country.

#2 Nelson Piquet

Formula 1 @F1 1981

1983

1987



Best F1 drift ever?!



Happy 69th Birthday to three-time champion Nelson Piquet! 🥳



#F1 198119831987Best F1 drift ever?!Happy 69th Birthday to three-time champion Nelson Piquet! 🥳 🏆 1981🏆 1983🏆 1987🏆 Best F1 drift ever?!Happy 69th Birthday to three-time champion Nelson Piquet! 🥳#F1 https://t.co/74Tksbb9SK

Wins: 23

Poles: 24

Championships: 3 (1981, 1983, 1987)

Nelson Piquet was a divisive figure throughout his F1 career owing to his outspoken nature. Talking about achievements, however, Piquet was not a slouch by any means. He would pick up as many as three world titles, an achievement that is impressive even by today's standards.

He teamed up with Brabham for the bulk of his career and picked up two world championships with the team. The most interesting phase of his career, however, was his partnership with Williams, where he would face a fast charger in Nigel Mansell.

After losing out on the title in 1986, Piquet will show his mettle yet again by clinching his third and final title in 1987. Although not remembered as fondly as other Brazilian drivers, Piquet's impact and achievements however put him amongst the elites of the sport.

#1 Ayrton Senna

Soumyarendra Barik @imsoumyarendra I remember Top Gear's tribute to Senna during his 50th birth anniversary. Jeremy Clarkson ended the show by saying the words: "Fangio (another F1 legend) was spectacular on a number of occasions, but Senna was spectacular each time he got in a car". youtube.com/watch?v=9U_K76… I remember Top Gear's tribute to Senna during his 50th birth anniversary. Jeremy Clarkson ended the show by saying the words: "Fangio (another F1 legend) was spectacular on a number of occasions, but Senna was spectacular each time he got in a car". youtube.com/watch?v=9U_K76…

Wins: 27

Poles: 17

Championships: 3 (1969, 1971, 1973)

At the top of Brazilian motorsports, there could not be anyone else but Ayrton Senna. In many ways a successor to Nelson Piquet for his compatriots, Senna was a force of nature in F1 who made everyone in the paddock sit down and take notice of this driver. He was blisteringly fast on a single lap and had no competition when it came to driving an F1 car in the wets.

Senna was the first real global superstar in F1 and was the first driver that left everyone intrigued both with his skills on the track and his charisma off it. Senna's career reached its peak during his rivalry with Alain Prost, as both drivers pushed each other to the limit and beyond.

By the time Senna lost his life in a tragic accident at Imola in 1994, he had already clinched three world titles and looked set to achieve so much more. It's hard to disagree that Senna was the first driver that brought the sport to the masses and made the sport a household name, something that surely makes him the best Brazilian driver in the history of the sport.

Edited by Anurag C