Top 3 F1 drivers to look out for at 2022 French GP

F1 returns this week for the 2022 French GP after a blockbuster F1 Austrian GP that saw Charles Leclerc take the top step of the podium. The upcoming F1 French GP could be a decisive race for Ferrari's championship hopes as they will be looking to make it three wins in a row, but reliability issues and the pace of Red Bull and Mercedes could get in their way.

The F1 French GP is notorious for action-packed races that excite fans across the world. Michael Schumacher holds the record for wins at the event with eight to his name, while Lewis Hamilton has the most on the current grid with two. In this piece, we will be looking at three drivers you should look out for at the 2022 F1 French GP.

#3 Alex Albon (Williams F1)

Alex Albon has impressed so far since returning to the sport after losing his Red Bull seat to Sergio Perez in 2021. Albon spent a year on the sidelines acting as a reserve and test driver for the Austrian team, which would have seriously tested his confidence, but it only took him one season to bounce back and replace George Russell at Williams.

He has so far picked up three points, in what many consider to be the slowest car on the grid. On top of that, he has been given a new upgraded package on his car and the upcoming French GP could be the first race where he can try to get the most out of it, after crashing at Silverstone and being handed penalties in Austria.

In the build-up to the race, the Thai-British driver has claimed that they were matching McLaren's pace in the Spielberg race last time, meaning points for Williams could likely be this weekend if they have a trouble-free race. Sunday's race could be an important race for Albon, with it potentially being the first time we get to see the use of the upgraded Williams' car, making him one to look out for.

Albon will be keen to continue impressing as his contract is due to expire at the end of the current season. More points in the worst car on the grid could start catching the eye of midfield teams ahead of next season.

#2 Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1)

Esteban Ocon is having an impressive season and is going under the radar with the Alpine team. He is a driver who is seen to have a massive future, having made his 100th race start last time out. Although he goes under the radar compared to his vastly experienced teammate, he has impressed fans and pundits alike this season.

Last time out in Austria, he claimed his season-best P5 finish with a stellar drive, bringing his points total to a very impressive 52, which leaves him 8th in the championship standings behind the top three teams' drivers and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Ocon returns to France this weekend for his home Grand Prix, where he will be the center of attention amongst the crowd, and that could push him to perform even better than Austria. He will be hoping to add many more points to his tally and even potentially push for a podium position if things go his way. The Alpine driver is one to look out for as he will be wanting to put on a show in front of his home fans.

#1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

It is too early to say if Charles Leclerc is firmly back in the championship fight. Another win at the 2022 F1 French GP for the Monegasque driver, however, could put Max Verstappen's comfortable championship lead in doubt. Leclerc is coming off the back of a brilliant win in Austria, where Verstappen was no match for him and his Ferrari.

Feel sorry for Carlos as it should have been a 1-2.

After the last 5 race weekends where everything went wrong, it feels so good to be back on top. Feel sorry for Carlos as it should have been a 1-2. Let's keep pushing

Leclerc already has a podium to his name at the French GP in just three appearances, and this weekend he could mark his first win at the circuit.

Despite Leclerc's victory in Austria, the team still has plenty of problems to face with reliability. They had to watch Carlos Sainz, the other Ferrari driver, retire due to a mechanical issue and nearly see Leclerc lose the win due to another problem with his car.

Leclerc has shown championship-winning driving all season, but he has been let down by Ferrari's reliability issues too many times. It could be a similar story at the Paul Ricard Circuit this weekend.

Excitement is building around the world of F1 as the French GP returns this weekend. Catch all the drivers in action during the race on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

