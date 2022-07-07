Top 3 F1 drivers to look out for at 2022 Austrian GP

F1 returns this week for the 2022 Austrian GP after an action-packed 2022 British GP, and the next race is truly anticipated by fans and pundits alike. The Austrian GP was first introduced in 1964, initially at Zeltweg airfield, but is now hosted at the Österreichring (Red Bull Ring). Max Verstappen holds the most wins with four, a record that could be matched by Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas.

As always, there are drivers to look out for on a race weekend and even more so with the sprint race this time around. In this piece, we will be looking at three drivers you should look out for in Austria.

F1 drivers worth keeping an eye on at 2022 F1 Austrian GP

#3 Mick Schumacher

It was a fairytale race for fan-favorite Mick Schumacher at the 2022 F1 British GP after he scored his first points in the top-tier of motorsports. The young German finished 8th after giving the current world champion a run for his money. This has helped shut down rumors that Haas will be replacing him after his expensive crashes and poor performances so far this season.

Schumacher will be hoping to add more points and start a run of good form with Haas. If that were to happen, it would be at the right time before the summer break, giving him a chance to secure his seat going into next season.

#2 Lando Norris

Lando Norris drove well last time round at Silverstone and will be hoping he can continue driving consistently. He has looked the best of the rest for the majority of the season and has only been beaten to that title when the McLaren car has suffered from issues. Coupled together with his dominance over teammate Daniel Ricciardo, he has shown not only his potential but also his current ability.

Lando Norris @LandoNorris Coolest thing in the world. I love you Silverstone Coolest thing in the world. I love you Silverstone ❤️ https://t.co/Kl723l27L0

Norris has good memories of the Austrian GP, having claimed his first podium at the circuit in 2020. Despite not being capable of winning races yet, Norris could still score good points for the team over both the sprint race on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

#1 Carlos Sainz

The unlikely winner of the 2022 F1 British GP is once again one to watch this week in Austria. Carlos Sainz needed a turnaround in fortunes after multiple engine issues and incidents that were mostly out of his control. Moreover, most of the Ferrari headlines so far have come from Charles Leclerc. Sainz, however, displayed at Silverstone that he is an incredibly talented driver who is more than capable of winning races.

The Spaniard has been unlucky in Austria in the past, only finishing in the points four times of his seven race starts. With the momentum of a win behind him, however, he could make it two wins in a row in Austria and potentially upset the championship standings, in turn giving Leclerc a proper challenge.

