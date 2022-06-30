Top 3 teams desperate for a strong British GP 2022

The F1 circus will host the British GP at Silverstone this weekend. We've had 9 races this season and unlike the turbo-hybrid era, things are a bit different. We have Ferrari's resurgence up front, we have Mercedes struggling, and then we have this huge cluster of teams fighting it out against each other in the midfield.

In the races so far, we've had all the teams score points in the championship (something that was unheard of in the last few years). Having said that, the F1 ecosystem finds itself in a precarious position right now, with Red Bull putting together a 6-race win streak that prompted its advisor to admit that his team had dominated the first part of the season.

If we take a look at the midfield, it's anybody's guess which team will perform better than the others right now as the form appears to swing based on the circuit F1 races. Coming to the 2022 F1 British GP, while there are teams like Red Bull that are just running away with things, there are other teams that are desperate to put on a strong showing. In this feature, we will take a look at some of the teams that are looking for strong results this weekend.

3 Teams that need a strong result at the 2022 F1 British GP

#3 McLaren

McLaren has been somewhat exposed this season. In the last few races, especially, it has fallen way short of its fans' expectations. The team was the fourth fastest car last season but this time around, it's on a very slippery slope at the moment despite holding the crown of the "best of the rest".

The MCL36 challenger is very peaky in terms of performance and while it holds a significant advantage on some tracks, it falls down the order in others. For instance, the car came alive at a track like Monaco where Norris secured a strong finish, while in Canada, the two drivers were nowhere near the top.

The car produces arguably too much drag and that affects its straight-line speed, as was evident in Montréal. Simultaneously though, its prowess in the high-speed corners is the reason behind Norris' podium at Imola.

The 2022 F1 British GP will be McLaren's home race. The team will be hoping to put together a strong result and return to the front of the midfield. The track layout should ideally help McLaren but it remains to be seen what kind of impact the Woking-based squad can make over the weekend.

#2 Mercedes

Mercedes is banking whatever success it would have in the 2022 F1 season on the set of upgrades it brings for the 2022 F1 British GP. The car came to life in the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, the last time F1 raced on a track that had a surface smooth enough for Mercedes to run its car lower without the bouncing/porpoising phenomenon kicking in.

The surface for the 2022 F1 British GP is expected to have similar characteristics. Mercedes is also bringing a major upgrade to Silverstone that should help the team. Keeping all of that aside, the German team will be under mountains of pressure to start putting together results and getting closer to the teams at the front.

The regulations are expected to remain the same for 2023 and if Mercedes is unable to show any conclusive signs of progress, its prospects for next season will be brought into question as well.

The German team, with all its upgrades, will be hoping against hope that its car shows significant progress this weekend.

#1 Ferrari

The last 6 races have been a complete disaster for Ferrari in all ways possible. The team has suffered severely from reliability issues. There's been a drop in race pace compared to Red Bull, and to make matters worse, there's a huge championship lead in favor of Max Verstappen and his team at this stage.

For the Italian squad. the 2022 F1 British GP should be the first race where it can launch a counterattack on Red Bull. The car has shown an ability to score pole positions with regularity. With hopes that the reliability issues are now in the rear view mirror, Silverstone has to be a race where the team starts cutting down on the Austrian outfit's championship lead.

