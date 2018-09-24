F1: Top 5 closest world championship title battles of the decade.

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 220 // 24 Sep 2018, 14:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Qualifying

There have been seasons where the triumph fo the man at the front of the grid has been rather dominant and utterly one-sided. We've seen what Hamilton has done in 2014, 2015, and 2017 seasons, winning the latter in an iron-fisted manner.

But there have also been several seasons that have hung on the knife's edge, only to be claimed by driver's who've kept their cool in defining moments.

Which are the top 5 championship seasons that have been won not necessarily by the best man on the grid but under thrilling circumstances and by the slightest of margins?

#5 Rosberg shows Hamilton how to win, clinching the title by 5 points

Throughout 2016, one felt, Nico was a bit unsung

To this day, for some reason, a lot less is reserved for celebrating Nico Rosberg in the top annals of the sport given the fact that he was just phenomenal in 2016, a year where Lewis Hamilton- Rosberg's former friend and later, arch-rival- tried all he could to derail the German from the path of being a world champion.

But in 2016, the best year for him, Rosberg managed to go wheel-to-wheel with the four-time world champion and combatted Lewis' immense race pace with grit and temerity.

Two seasons back, Monaco based, multi-lingual former world champion produced his epic drive that produced 8 pole positions and 9 race wins in a year where he was on the money from the word go.

Never before had Lewis observed such firm competition at the front of the grid before Rosberg announced his plans in 2016 by winning big at Australia, going further to garner an impressive stack of wins at Bahrain, China, and Russia.

In the finale event that year, at Abu Dhabi, while Rosberg managed second, behind race-winner Hamilton, who also set the pole, there was Vettel catching up fast to counter the other Mercedes that had to face the relentless might of Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the other end.

