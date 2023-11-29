Top 5 F1 drivers who were 'dead weights' for their respective teams in 2023

The 2023 F1 season ended in Abu Dhabi. While there are a few drivers who put together rewarding drives all through the year and contributed to their teams, there were others who were unable to do their bit.

Whenever a team signs a driver, the primary job of that driver is to deliver on the task provided to him. What's the task? Well, the task is to extract the most from the car provided to the drivers.

More often than not, what happens is that there is one driver who is extracting a decent chunk of performance from the car but at the same time, his teammate is unable to do so. These teammates end up being deadweights to their respective teams.

On the 2023 F1 grid as well there were a few drivers that proved to be deadweights for their respective teams. Who are these drivers? Let's take a look.

It might come as a surprise to find Sergio Perez on this list. It's not often that we see the championship runner-up on such lists.

Having said that, it all comes down to the kind of season the Mexican put together. Perez started the season well. He was comfortable in the car and was there and thereabouts with Max Verstappen as well.

It was so impressive that the Mexican had not one but two impressive wins over his teammates in Baku and Jeddah. Unfortunately for Perez, it was the F1 win in Baku that flipped a switch in the mind of Verstappen and he just kicked things up a gear.

With a title challenge unraveling in front of him, Perez crumbled under pressure and went on a poor run of form. It was so poor that in a car that was comfortably the fastest, he just scraped through to finish second in the championship and hence finds himself in P5 in this list.

#4 Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1)

Kevin Magnussen had a wholesome return to F1 last season with Haas. He wasn't expected to come back to the sport at the start of 2022, but then Russia started a war, thus starting the chain reaction. His first season back was impressive and he even secured his first-ever pole position.

Coming to the second season it has been a one-sided drubbing from Nico Hulkenberg for the Danish driver. The German has joined Haas and with cars that seem to suit him, Hulkenberg has just dominated.

It's not only the one-sided qualifying tally that was disappointing it was the fact gap between the two as well and it was still there by the last race of the season. The 2023 F1 season was a bad one for Kevin Magnussen and he would be hoping to bounce back in 2024.

#3 Guanyu Zhou (Sauber)

Being a young driver who made his way to F1 after decent success in F2, Guanyu Zhou was expected to show some kind of improvement in his second season. In all fairness, there hasn't been anything that warranted a third season with Sauber but that's where we are at the moment.

At Sauber, we have Valtteri Bottas who has clearly taken a step back from his prime. He's not as consistent and seemingly not as hungry as he used to be in his Mercedes days.

Despite that, Zhou continues to trail his F1 teammate every time they race and there's just not been the kind of growth that we expect from a young driver. So much so that there were even questions asked over why Sauber was willing to extend his contract beyond this season even though Theo Pourchaire was available.

Zhou has proven to be a major liability for his team and finds himself in P3.

#2 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

One of the names that many expected to find in this list was Lance Stroll, especially if we look back at the kind of season he had in 2023.

He is not a top-tier talent. Everyone knows that bit and there's not even an argument around that. Everyone is also quite convinced why Stroll finds himself in a car as good as Aston Martin as well.

The issue with the 2023 F1 season is that it almost seemed unfair to pair him with Fernando Alonso in the same car and subject him to the kind of stress that he had to go through.

Stroll's seat is going to be a topic of conversation next year as well as he finds himself in P2 on this list.

#1 Logan Sargeant

Topping the list is none other than Logan Sargeant. While there are many who have almost felt bad for the American F1 driver this season and cheered when he got to stay for another year, there's no argument that the driver has had a poor season.

Getting whitewashed in qualifying by Alex Albon is not a good thing at all and still losing a few tenths to your teammate even as the season comes to a close is just not something that wins too many votes.

Sargeant has had a rough start to his F1 career and there's no denying that he'll need to work on a lot of things to win over the team if he's kept for next season.