Top 5 Formula One Rich Kids

GAURI CHANDRA FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 // 31 Aug 2018, 00:48 IST

F1 kids Who Got All Loaded With Fortune

Formula One is the highest level of single-seater racing series defined by the FIA. Motorsport, in general, is one of the most expensive sport to pursue. Most drivers are backed by manufacturers and big sponsors, gone are the days where you could build a formula car in your backyard and enter the racing series.

Typically a driver starts off with karting, then moves on to the junior formula ranks or touring car series, endurance racing etc.. and the ultimate goal over the years is the pinnacle called F1. Some of the drivers have spent more than a decade chasing their dream, some go onto be successful, the rest of the lot race for a season or two, sometimes just a race or two.

Most of the big names in the sport have come the hard way. You could also be a Formula One driver if you had good car control, love for the sport and a lot of money! Yes, you heard it right, Money!

Over the years the sport has seen a lot of paid drivers who were backed by their millionaire families or friends. Here is the list of Top 5 filthy rich F1 kids.

Giedo Van Der Garde. Image source- wiki

#5- Giedo Van Der Garde

Giedo is a Dutch racing driver who drove in Formula One just for one year ie 2013 for the Caterham F1 team and then joined Sauber as a reserve driver in the next year. He made his first entry in 2013 at Australian Grand Prix and was last seen at Brazilian Grand Prix in the same year. He couldn't achieve single victory in his career

His whole Junior Formula career was sponsored by Marcel Boekhoorn. The billionaire is an owner of personal sponsor McGregor and this reason became apparent in 2013 when Van Der Garde married Marcel's daughter, Denise. Giedo took the highest finish of 14th with Caterham at the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix. He paid for a 2015 seat with Sauber but his contract wasn't honored and all his funds were fraudulently seized during the time of extreme financial crisis.

