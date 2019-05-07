Top F1 Records that Mercedes can beat

Hamilton and Bottas show how it's done

With 4 races done and 17 more to go, there's a familiar frontrunner at the grid. It's that team called the Silver Arrows but one that's made winning a habit and emerging right on top over the others, a common practice.

Today, you don't just see an F1 race; you end up reading this fictional disclaimer but one that conveys the current narrative: watch out, Mercedes ahead.

No other team has dominated the turbo-era of Formula 1 quite like the Toto Wolff-led outfit, a dream for most drivers on the grid and an absolute nemesis for the likes of Ferrari.

Ask both Maurizio Arrivabene and Mattia Binotto for clues. The way Mercedes have gone on to stamp their authority on both Driver and Constructor standings ever since the start of the 2014 F1 season is absolutely dominating and one-sided.

As Mercedes keenly await the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix, perhaps another contest where they'd rule, what are the chances of them succeeding again? As it is, with Bottas leading from Hamilton and the team holding a 64-point lead over second-placed Ferrari, it seems there are slim chances for the others to dominate. Isn't it?

Let's try and figure out some records that Mercedes can still target and own with the side being in the form of its life.

All-time record of 5 straight 1-2 finishes

F1 Grand Prix of China

So far, Mercedes haven't allowed any other team to dominate the proceedings in any manner. They began with a bang with Valtteri Bottas- winless in 2018- winning the season-opener at Australia. This would be followed by Lewis Hamilton emerging right on top at Bahrain, followed by the Briton's sensational win at the 1000th F1 race, at China with Valtteri returning the favour, by winning at Azerbaijan.

Mercedes have, therefore, very clincally dominated the contest emerging with 4 straight 1-2 in 2019, as seen so far.

Come Spain and they could, by virtue of clinching another 1-2 become the only team to equal another where it comes to clinching a first and second from the first five races of a season.

Only Ferrari have been able to clinch a 1-2 from the first five Grands Prix in F1. This was all thanks to the Scuderia's sensational run that lasted from the 1952 Belgian GP to the Dutch GP.

