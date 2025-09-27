Laurent Mekies reckons that Red Bull and Max Verstappen remain focused on their own performance rather than the championship. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, the Frenchman admitted that Milton Keynes is still unsure if the new floor and setup changes have unlocked genuine potential, preferring instead to take the season on a race-by-race basis.Verstappen’s back-to-back victories at Monza and Baku have reduced his deficit in the drivers’ standings from 109 to 69 points, aided by Oscar Piastri’s retirement and Lando Norris’ low points score. He won by 19.297s over Norris in Italy and by 14.609s over George Russell in Azerbaijan. McLaren boss Andrea Stella claimed that both the on-track gap and the points swing confirmed Verstappen as a serious championship threat.Mekies, however, stressed that Red Bull is focused solely on maximising their own package. He admitted that Verstappen’s confidence from the recent wins will allow them to be bolder with setups, but stopped short of agreeing that it would directly impact McLaren. For him, the priority remains to extract performance step by step.Red Bull introduced a new floor and made setup changes in Azerbaijan, with both Baku and Monza being low-downforce circuits that suited the RB21. Mekies conceded that part of the gains were down to the new floor and setup tweaks, but also to track characteristics and circumstances specific to those weekends. He remained cautious, insisting that the team need confirmation at upcoming rounds before viewing the progress as a clear step forward.Asked by Sportskeeda if the confidence of Verstappen after his victories could drive him to intimidate McLaren or make the championship interesting, the Red Bull team principal replied:“You know, you're right in saying that, you know, the confidence goes up, so also, you can take a bit more risk every race and experiment a bit more and a lot more lap time. And whether that has an effect on what McLaren does honestly, I don't know, but we none of our business. So we concentrate on ourselves, please. That's what we want to see, we want to see the car, making progress in some areas, and if it works, it will be good against McLaren, it will be good against Mercedes and Ferrari.”Asked if the dominant gap between Verstappen and their rivals was an indicator of unlocking more potential from the car, Mekies replied:“14 seconds. I guess the short story is that we do not think in the team that there is a silver bullet who is a single aspect. We really do not think at all. We think there is a combination of a lot of small details that have extracted more performance out of the car. Of course, a part of that is on the floor, part of that is some of the changes we have made, and the extent of that competitiveness again on different circumstances. The honest answer is that we don’t know, but obviously we are hopeful and we’ll soon find out.”Laurent Mekies believes that the specific track conditions of Singapore will unlock answers for Red Bull’s performance.Laurent Mekies believes the Singapore GP night race will provide key answers on Red Bull’s true performance level. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he suggested that their recent victories were influenced by the low-downforce nature of Monza and Baku, which suited the RB21. With Singapore’s warmer conditions and high-downforce layout, he admitted this would be a sterner test for the car — a circuit where Red Bull have historically struggled. Even the dominant RB19 failed to win there in 2023, despite taking 21 victories that season.Mekies added that while success in Singapore would be encouraging, the team remain cautious with several demanding tracks still to come. Circuits such as Zandvoort and Spa, where McLaren held a significant advantage earlier in the year, remain benchmarks for Red Bull to measure their progress against. He underlined that the focus is on understanding whether their recent developments will translate across different layouts before making any firm predictions.Asked how much of a test the Singapore track will be to assess the performance gains made by Red Bull, given that they were beaten at the track by McLaren in 2024, Mekies replied:“Yep. I mean, you're right, I think we probably feel today that some of the goodness, good stuff we have seen in Monza. We found here again, certainly the corners of Baku, there is only slow speed corners here. So it's very low down force, but only slow corners here and it worked very well for us, which is a different equations to Monza, so that's a good news. The common point is a very, very low downforce. You go to Singapore, you move a bit to your equations, you keep the slow speed corners, but you go to maximum downforce, where we have been struggling quite a lot, with the best and before Budapest. And also much hotter fact, probably compared to that. And we know how sensitive, not only us, but the whole field is to these aspects.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExplaining the approach going into the Singapore weekend, the Red Bull Racing CEO said:“So we take it step by step, we take the challenge of Singapore, it's a track that has been challenging for the team many, many years. And the context of what we are trying to see, it's very, very, very important to see what suddenly doesn't work there anymore or whatever. And then after trying to take it to the next step, you will be back to tracks with medium speed corners where we we were killed by McLaren two races ago in Zandvoort you know. The gap was very significant. Also, in Spa, we left Spa thinking that they were half a second faster than us, even though Max won the sprint. So that's the next sort of set of difference we will be chasing there.”Singapore has traditionally exposed Red Bull’s weaknesses, with Ferrari and McLaren emerging as the dominant forces at Marina Bay in 2023 and 2024. In 2022, the performance gap between Red Bull and the rest of the field masked their Achilles’ heel at the circuit, but recent seasons have highlighted the challenge it poses.Following his victory in Baku, Max Verstappen has climbed to third in the Drivers’ Championship, cutting his deficit to Oscar Piastri from 109 points to 69. He is now just 44 points adrift of Lando Norris in second, keeping his title hopes mathematically alive. However, Singapore remains a crucial test of Red Bull’s ability to compete on high-downforce tracks.In the Constructors’ standings, Red Bull currently sits fourth with 272 points, only 14 behind Ferrari in third and 18 behind Mercedes in second. The fight for the runner-up spot is expected to be closely contested between the three teams for the remainder of the season, while McLaren edges closer to sealing the Constructors’ title, potentially as early as the Singapore GP weekend.