When F1 drivers paid tribute to Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher will always remain an iconic name in the history of F1. The famed Ferrari pilot was a force to be reckoned with, often touted as a generational talent of his day and age. A seven-time world champion with his two teams, Benetton and Ferrari, he is an idol and a racing god that youngsters to this day look up to.

Many on the current grid were much younger than Schumacher when he said his goodbyes to F1 or returned in 2012. The German was full of knowledge and a formidable presence on the grid for the youngsters. Schumacher's special relationship with Sebastian Vettel was especially renowned and showed us an emotional side to him.

Furthermore, the driver shocked the world when he had a heart full of grace and let Vettel easily win the world championship by letting him overtake. No wonder people love him and genuinely miss him on the grid, including several drivers who have honored the legend over the years in a variety of ways.

Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel and others paid their tribute to Michael Schumacher in their own way

1) Lewis Hamilton's heartfelt words post equalling Michael Schumacher record

Lewis Hamilton is a walking Formula 1 legend himself. Further, he is also the only person to have been able to equal Michael Schumacher's seven-title record, once thought impossible. After his 91st F1 win in Germany in 2020, he was graciously presented with one of Michael Schumacher's Mercedes helmets from 2012 by the German's son, Mick.

Hamilton then made a post about Michael Schumacher and wrote in his own words as to how much the red Helmet meant to him. In an interview, he had also humbly revealed that it's going to take him a while to get used to this honor. Hamilton said,

"I don't even know what to say. When you grow up watching someone and you genuinely idolise them, in terms of the quality of the driver they are. Seeing his dominance for so long I didn't think I'd be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it's an incredible honour. It's going to take time to get used to it."

2) George Russell's refusal to don the iconic red colours on his helmet

Anyone who has seen George Russell in Williams knows that the driver loves his red helmets with a dash of blue. And he had been wearing them for almost three years. Clearly, many of us thought that he would continue the trend as he made his move to Mercedes in 2022.

However, Russell chose to drop his red design altogether as a gesture of respect to the German world champion. A red helmet in a Mercedes is indeed very Michael Schumacher, and Russell earned the fraternity's respect as he paid his own tribute to the former Mercedes pilot.

3) Esteban Ocon's own version of the famed red helmet

Esteban Ocon, a fan of Michael Schumacher, wore an orange-red helmet at this year's Monza race, a special place for Michael Schumacher. The Frenchman has always looked up to the seven-time world champion and gave a special treat to the Tifosi and Mick Schumacher.

The helmet was an eye-catcher for the large crowds, who were once again reminded of all the amazing memories of their star Ferrari driver. Notably, Ocon used several of Michael Schumacher's iconic motifs on his own helmet.

Schumacher's seven stars shone brightly at the top, with Chinese dragons a major highlight on the sides. Notably, the helmet also displayed the German's Monza wins from every year. Furthermore, Ocon's very own sign was also present at the bottom right, in a similar Schumacher way. This helmet, according to the Frenchman, is an accurate representation of who he is as a driver.

4) Sebastian Vettel's genuine love for his German counterpart

Sebastian Vettel wanted to show support to Mick Schumacher, Michael Schumacher, and even his own father when he decided to design a special helmet for the German GP in 2020. While the helmet itself wasn't very Schumacher-like, Vettel had actually used the pilot's iconic signs as 3D prints on the helmet. This was something similar to what Ocon did for this year's Monza helmet, but just without the colors.

The helmet beautifully also marked Michael Schumacher's last win in 2006 on home soil. The two Germans shared a brotherly bond, with Schumacher almost acting as a mentor to Vettel.

Though the driver later became a victim to an ill-fated skiing accident that sent him into a coma, it did not take away what he meant to Vettel. Since then, the driver has always supported Michael Schumacher's son Mick and is almost like a father figure to him.

5) Father-Son's shared bond of special Spa track

Many fans remember Schumi Jr.'s iconic "My dad. My dad. My dad" moment. And how much of Mick's love and admiration for his father and his career could be seen in those words. As Spa is a special place for both him and his father, the 23-year-old decided to debut a very special helmet.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



Mick’s very special re-make of his father’s first F1 helmet design, worn here at Spa 30 years ago



#HaasF1 #BelgianGP Where it all began for the Schumacher nameMick’s very special re-make of his father’s first F1 helmet design, worn here at Spa 30 years ago Where it all began for the Schumacher name ⏪ Mick’s very special re-make of his father’s first F1 helmet design, worn here at Spa 30 years ago 😍 #HaasF1 #BelgianGP https://t.co/abj7vWFscN

He modernized his father's legendary Spa debut helmet from 1991, managing to keep many of the strong details intact (especially the 'M. Schumacher'). Though it was updated to current generation standards, the essence clearly couldn't be taken away, as the German flag's colors still looked prominent. Mick further explained:

“I’m driving in Formula 1 myself and that’s thirty years after my Dad made his debut. It’s a really special moment for me and my family, so very happy to go there and put my mark on that special track too.”

Clearly, there are several who still love the German and are always ready to give him the respect that he rightly deserves. We hope the driver gets well soon and is back someday in the paddock to watch his son race.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far