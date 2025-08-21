  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • When Lewis Hamilton named Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela, Michael Jackson, and Ayrton Senna as his Hall of Fame idols

When Lewis Hamilton named Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela, Michael Jackson, and Ayrton Senna as his Hall of Fame idols

By Anurup Chakraborty
Modified Aug 21, 2025 14:00 GMT
Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton with Ayrton Senna's commemorative helmet at the F1 2017 Canadian GP. Source: Getty

Back in October 2015, on the brink of his third Formula 1 world championship, Lewis Hamilton sat down for an interview with RACER. At 30 years old, the Mercedes driver was at the peak of his dominant run in the sport, but his answers to one question offered something beyond racing.

Ad

When asked about his personal Hall of Fame, Hamilton listed, via Racer.com:

"Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela, Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder."

The seven-time world champion was then pressed further, as he added one from F1:

"I would say Ayrton Senna, Juan Manuel Fangio, Pele, there's lots of others. I could go on and on, I just have to think about it for a long time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lewis Hamilton's choices were telling. Senna and Fangio were obvious names for a racing driver - two of the sport's most revered champions. Ali and Mandela, though, carried a deeper personal meaning. Hamilton has often called Ali his sporting hero, citing his courage and conviction outside the ring. His bond with Mandela, meanwhile, was personal.

The British driver visited Mandela with his family during his early career, a meeting he has described as life-changing. Over the years, Hamilton has often found inspiration in Mandela's words. On Instagram, in 2020, he posted a pic with Mandela on his birthday:

Ad
Ad

It was one of many moments where Lewis Hamilton openly remembered Mandela.

Lewis Hamilton, a Hall of Fame figure himself?

Lewis Hamilton with his mother after he was made a Knight Bachelor on December 15, 2021. Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton with his mother after he was made a Knight Bachelor on December 15, 2021. Source: Getty

A decade after that interview, Lewis Hamilton has become what many of his idols represented: a global figurehead. His fight has not only been on the racetrack but also in social change. Much like the idols that inspired him, Hamilton has taken on the role of a flagbearer for representation.

Ad

Hamilton was one of the strongest voices in the F1 paddock during the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Last year some of us took a knee in support of equality which I am proud of. My question is, what's next? The inequities within our sport and within our world persist. Change is still needed. We must keep pushing to hold ourselves and others accountable. We have to keep striving for equality for all, in order to continue to see true and lasting change in our world," Hamilton told F1.com in 2021.
Ad

Hamilton formed the Hamilton Commission in 2020, an independent study into the lack of diversity in motorsport. Its findings later shaped the Mission 44 foundation - a charity aimed at empowering young people from underrepresented backgrounds.

Even today, Lewis Hamilton continues to push for change. Earlier this year, he tied up with the UK government to help shape the school curriculum. Working with the Education Secretary, his foundation began focusing on making education more inclusive and reflective of diverse experiences.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications