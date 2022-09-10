2022 F1 Italian GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

The 2022 F1 Italian GP brings with it a whole load of new challenges for the teams. In what should be the lowest downforce configuration for the entire year, teams tend to bring solutions more in line with the challenges of the track. On a track like Monza, the two things that hold the most importance are traction through the corners (that increases the focus on engine mapping) and the top-end speed on the straight.

Over the years, teams have preferred bringing special low downforce packages to Monza and Spa. In the cost cap era, such things are just not possible and teams have to focus on specific areas to make the most gains. How are they tackling the challenge of Monza and what upgrades have they brought? Let's have a look.

Red Bull

Red Bull has not brought in too many modifications as it just has an additional trim to the rear wing flap to minimize downforce.

Mercedes: Front Wing Flap, Beam Wing

Red Bull: Rear Wing Flap

Ferrari: Beam Wing

McLaren: Front Wing Flap, Rear Wing Flap



Ferrari

Ferrari has carried forward the solution introduced at Spa, with the only modification being the introduction of a single-element beam to enhance aerodynamics.

McLaren

McLaren appeared to have a strong one-lap speed in FP2 on Friday. The team introduced an extensive upgrade to the car at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. For the 2022 F1 Italian GP, it has introduced some front wing modifications along with the addition of smaller rear wing flaps.

Alpine F1

Alpine is one of the teams notorious for superior straight-line speed performance. The French squad is carrying forward the ever-successful low downforce setup from Spa and has removed the beam wing gurney to reduce drag and lower downforce.

Alpine: Removed Beam Wing Gurney

Alpha Tauri: ---

Aston Martin: Front Wing Flap, Rear Wing Flap

Williams: Single Element Beam Wing

Alfa Romeo: ---

Haas: ---



Aston Martin

Aston Martin is a team that has somewhat struggled in the fast-speed corners this season. The first day for the team was not as good either and hence, it brought a raft of modifications to the car. There is a new front wing flap to reduce the chord of the final element and achieve lower aero balance, along with geometric changes to the rear wing to reduce load and lower drag.

Williams

Williams has shown an innate ability to be somewhat spectacular in the low downforce segments of the track. The car was able to yield points at Spa in the hands of Alex Albon. To add to this, the car looked impressive once again on the first day of the 2022 F1 Italian GP weekend. To aid the top speed of the car, Williams has gone with a smaller single-element beam to reduce downforce and drag.

