AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 11th, 2019

In the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a high-voltage encounter is certainly on the cards as England and Australia stake a claim for a place in the final.

In the warm-up game prior to the World Cup and the league game which was played between these two countries, Australia were able to get the better of England and will look to maintain the streak although England's new found momentum could prove to be pivotal.

With injuries hindering Australia's team set-up, the prospect of Steven Smith batting up the order is ominous for England, who have the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to bank on in the death overs. With Edgbaston playing host to this fierce rivalry, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Playing XI Updates

Australia

Peter Handscomb is set to make his World Cup debut at the expense of Khawaja's injury. This should see a shuffle in the batting order with Steve Smith returning to his preferred number three spot while Handscomb will hold the key in the middle order. The rest of the side should remain unchanged with Nathan Lyon bowling tight lines in the middle overs, with Mitchell Starc's form certain to make an impact on Thursday.

David Warner and Aaron Finch have scored in excess of 500 runs this tournament and will be expected to continue their top form while all eyes will be on star allrounder Glenn Maxwell, who is due for a big innings this World Cup.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Warner, Smith, Handscomb, Stoinis, Maxwell, Carey (WK), Cummins, Starc, Lyon and Behrendorff.

England

No changes are expected from England, who come into this game on the back of two consecutive wins against India and New Zealand. Jason Roy has been sensational at the top of the order along with Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 111 and 106 in his previous outings for England.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan have tailed off but should prove to be a handful for the likes of Cummins and Starc. Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer have led the bowling attack well with the new ball although it has been the raw pace of Mark Wood that has done the trick for them. With 16 wickets, Wood has provided England with the breakthroughs in the middle overs and will be expected to do the same on Thursday as well while Ben Stokes' all-round abilities remain key for the English.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler(WK), Woakes, Archer, Rashid, Plunkett and Wood.

Match Details

Australia vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 2nd Semi-final

11th July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A fresh wicket with loads of runs is on offer this Thursday with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses. Unfortunately, rain is on the cards which could force the match to be shortened and provide extra help for the seamers.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler is the preferred wicket-keeper for this game with the Englishman looking to tee off against the Australians in the death overs. Both Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb are credible options as well which could strengthen their case as the second wicket-keeping option.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Steven Smith are must have players for this game given their reputation as two of the best in the business. One of David Warner or Aaron Finch would suffice from the Australian roster while Jonny Bairstow's form over the past week or so makes him a worthwhile option at the top of the English batting order.

Allrounders: While Ben Stokes' reputation as the best fast bowling allrounder in the business warranties a place in the side, Glenn Maxwell is a decent option to complement the English all-rounder in the fantasy team. Maxwell has only scored 155 runs but has scored them in just 95 balls, making him a dangerous option on Thursday.

Bowlers: With the balance of the side kept in mind, the likes of Jason Behrendorff and Liam Plunkett are picked in the side with both of them in good form as well. Behrendorff should bank on his memories of picking his only fifer against the English at Lord's as he looks to instigate another English collapse on Thursday while two of Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes should be picked in the fantasy team.

Captain: In the 2015 semi-final, Steve Smith put in a sensational performance with the bat as he led the Australians to the final. Another such performance is in order from the former Australian captain while the likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root are also viable alternatives for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett. Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Peter Handscomb, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins and Adil Rashid. Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes