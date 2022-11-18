AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia landed the first blow in the ODI series. courtesy of a fine batting display from their top order. The Aussies will be keen to wrap up a series win with another win at the SCG.

However, England are expected to field a stronger side after resting a couple of their T20 World Cup stars. Although they will start as underdogs in this fixture, England's approach in ODI cricket and balanced roster should even the odds to an extent.

With both teams eyeing a series-defining win, a cracking game beckons in Sydney.

AUS vs ENG Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Australia and England will be played on November 19 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 8:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 19th November 2022, 8:50 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs ENG pitch report for 2nd ODI

The pitch at the SCG is expected to be batting-friendly, with the average first-innings score across the last three matches being 340. There has been ample help available for spinners, who have accounted for nearly 35 percent of the wickets. New-ball bowlers have not had much success in recent times, picking up six wickets in the last six innings. Although the last five matches at the venue have been won by the side batting first, the pitch is not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 340

2nd-innings score: 278

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

Australia: L-W-W-W-W

England: L-L-W-NR-L

AUS vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, and Adam Zampa.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Woakes/Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, and Olly Stone.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (60 matches, 1617 runs, Average: 35.93)

Alex Carey is one of the best wicketkeeper batters in the world, averaging in excess of 30 despite batting lower down the order. The southpaw has a good record against England, scoring 334 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.75. With Carey likely to bat at No. 5 for the Aussies, he could be a handy pick in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (134 off 128 in the previous ODI against Australia)

Dawid Malan was the standout batter for England in their previous outing, scoring a 128-ball 134. The southpaw has shown signs of improvement in terms of his scoring rate and technique against spin. With Malan in fairly decent form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Willey (34 off 40 & 2/51 in the previous ODI against Australia)

David Willey has assumed the role of a lead all-rounder as T20 World Cup stars Sam Curran and Moeen Ali were rested in the previous game. Willey held his own with both the bat and ball, scoring 34 runs and picking up two wickets. Given his recent form, Willey should be a good addition to your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (3/55 in the previous ODI against England)

Adam Zampa was the top bowler in the previous game, picking up three wickets for the Aussies. Zampa also has a good record against England with 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 30.93. Given the conditions and his form, Zampa is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is one of the best ODI players in the world with a career average of 44.87. He scored an effortless fifty in the previous game, guiding Australia over the line. Smith has a fine record at the SCG as well, averaging 60.60 in 14 matches, making him a good captaincy option in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has a fine record in ODI cricket, averaging 40.32 with a strike rate of nearly 120. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 29 runs off 34 balls in the middle overs. With Buttler due for a big score, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 4274 runs in 158 matches Dawid Malan 134(128) in the previous ODI Chris Woakes 155 wickets in 106 matches Steve Smith 80(78) in the previous match Adam Zampa 3/55 in the previous ODI

AUS vs ENG match expert tips (2nd ODI)

Jason Roy might not be in the best of form but is still one of the best openers in this format. Roy averages 42.66 in six ODIs in Australia, including a career-best of 180. If Roy is able to see out the first couple of overs, he could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: David Willey

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner (c), Steve Smith, Jason Roy (vc), Dawid Malan

All-rounders: David Willey, Liam Dawson, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Olly Stone

Poll : 0 votes