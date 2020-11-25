Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match- Nov 27th, 2020

Australia takes on India in the first ODI of a 3-match series on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India's top order has been revamped with Rohit Sharma missing from the squad. However, they have bolstered their squad with some talented youngsters like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya's return to the national team also bodes well for Team India.

The Aussies look the stronger of the two teams given their home advantage and settled lineup. Their top-four rivals that of India, and the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne could make things difficult for the Indian bowlers.

However, given how closely contested these games usually are, the home side won't have it easy against an upbeat Indian team. The Australians will have to be at their best to ensure their opponents do not replicate their performances from the 2018-19 tour.

We look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India and Australia.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis has been a valuable player for Australia.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been in great form this season. He has performed with both the bat and the ball for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL. The player has also received a lot of praise from his coaches and team-mates alike.

Stoinis recently produced some stellar all-round displays for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. He will be asked to share the fifth bowler's duties along with Glenn Maxwell. This combined with his batting ability makes him a safe option to choose as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has a great record against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan performed well for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and the southpaw is all set to open the batting for India in Rohit Sharma's absence. With KL Rahul set to occupy a position in the middle-order, Dhawan will have to be the senior presence at the start of the innings.

Dhawan loves batting against Australia and likes to have pace on the ball. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer are decent options as well, they lack the explosive nature of Dhawan's game. If he survives the fiery new-ball Australian pace attack, Dhawan could go on to make a big score in Sydney.

While he a slightly risky pick because of his inconsistent form this year, Shikhar Dhawan is still a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Steve Smith

Smith is an ideal choice for your Dream11 team's captain.

While he didn't have a great IPL 2020, Smith is a different player when it comes to the longer formats of the game. He has a great record against most teams and loves batting against India.

Smith averages over 60 runs per game against India, and that figure only goes up in the games he has played in Australia. The Aussie certainly won't be easy to dismiss, and he'll look to play the anchoring role, coming in at No.3 and batting till the end of the innings.

He is among the most bankable players of the two teams, and he's undoubtedly a great option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.