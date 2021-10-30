ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 30th, 2021

In the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Australia and England will square off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 30, Saturday.

England look strong favorites to bag the title after their recent victories in the T20 World Cup 2021. They have a strong batting line-up and a decent bowling armory to pin down any side in the world.

England started their campaign with a huge win over West Indies by six wickets. Later, they crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets to stand on top in the points table in Group 1 with a +3.614 net run rate.

Meanwhile, Australia, too, are having a dream tournament and are in line to bag their elusive T20 World Cup title. If there is one big trophy that has eluded the Aussies for a long time, it is the T20 WC. This time around, they have a well-equipped side to bag the title.

Australia's journey at the T20 World Cup 2021 started with an easy five-wicket win over South Africa. Later on, they went on to defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to boost their net run rate. The Aussies' encounter against England will be crucial to their chances of moving forward.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs AUS contest.

#3 Adil Rashid

England v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Adil Rashid was the wrecker-in-chief against Bangladesh with his figures of 4/2 and he is expected to continue in the same vein against Australia. He, however, slightly lost his momentum against Sri Lanka with 0/35.

Interestingly, the wickets in the UAE will support Adil Rashid a lot. Sri Lankan batters need to be at their best to tackle him.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Glenn Maxwell had a brilliant IPL 2021 UAE leg and was expected to continue his stellar form at the T20 World Cup as well. But he is yet to create a similar impact for his national side. Maxwell has so far scalped only one wicket with the ball and has produced just 23 runs with the willow.

The Aussie will have a good chance of getting promotion in the batting order, depending on the match situation. Moreover, his part-time bowling is an added asset.

#1 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh in action at the Marsh One-Day Cup - SA v WA

Mitchell Marsh has been promoted to No. 3 for the Aussies for a long time and he is expected to give good returns. However, he is yet to come up with a big score in the T20 World Cup 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Moreover, Marsh is expected to resume his bowling duties soon and we can trust him to pick up some crucial wickets with slow balls on these UAE wickets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Australian openers stitch a 50+ run partnership? Yes No 2 votes so far