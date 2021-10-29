ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 26

Match 26 of the T20 World Cup 2021 schedule has Australia (AUS) taking on England (ENG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Australia and England have emerged as the teams to beat with two resounding wins to kickstart their campaign. While England have merely met expectations so far with two thumping wins, Australia's resurgence in this format comes as a breath of fresh air. However, both teams will be keen to win at the expense of the other, with their rivalry adding another layer of intrigue to the game. With some of the best T20 players in the world in Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler taking to the field, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Dubai.

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

ENG XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills

Match Details

ENG vs AUS, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 30th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. There should be some movement available with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the batters should enjoy the hard new ball skidding on, making for a good contest in the middle overs. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to chase with dew coming into play in the second half of the match. 160 should be par at the venue with wickets in hand being the key towards the backend of the innings.

Today’s ENG vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler hasn't scored many runs after two games for England in this T20 World Cup. However, his explosive batting is highly-valued by many and should come to the fore today, making him a good addition to your ENG vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner has a decent record versus England and would relish a big knock against the likes of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. The southpaw returned to form with a 42-ball 65 against Sri Lanka in the last game and could score some vital runs at the top of the order today as well.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has been in decent form with the bat, scoring runs for fun and even earning the number three spot in the side ahead of Steve Smith. He is more than a handy medium pacer too, which should add value to his selection in your ENG vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid is Eoin Morgan and England's go-to bowler in the middle overs in this format. Despite not picking up a wicket in England's win over Bangladesh, Rashid should find some help off the surface and pick up a few scalps against the Aussies.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Tymal Mills (ENG) - 350 points

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 298 points

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 80 points

Important stats for ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 1913 runs in 84 T20I matches, SR: 138.82

Glenn Maxwell - 1803 runs in 67 T20I innings

Mitchell Starc - 55 wickets in 43 T20I matches

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Steve Smith, Dawid Malan, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: David Warner

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Edited by Samya Majumdar

