ENG vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 8, 2023

England will play their penultimate match of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands today in Pune. The defending champions have had a horrendous campaign so far, registering only one win in seven matches. They will aim to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 by winning their remaining games.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are still alive in the race to the semifinals. They need to win their remaining two matches by a big margin and hope for other results go their way to finish fourth in the standings. The Dutch team will be keen to record a big victory over England today.

The English side will likely make a couple of changes to their playing XI from the match against Australia. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood might make way for Harry Brook and Brydon Carse respectively. The Netherlands side may also bench Saqib Zulfiqar today and give an opportunity to Shariz Ahmed.

Dream11 users will closely follow the contest between England and the Netherlands. Before the fantasy teams are locked in for this 2023 World Cup match, here's a list of three players who can prove to be differentials.

#1 Liam Livingstone, England

Liam Livingstone has failed to meet the expectations in the 2023 World Cup. Fans expected him to bring his IPL experience to the fore and set the mega event on fire. However, the England all-rounder has only managed 60 runs in six matches at an average of 10 and a meagre strike rate is 63.82.

Although Livingstone has not fired all cylinders in the 2023 World Cup, the pitch will make things easier for him. If England bat first, Livingstone can even be a wildcard choice for captaincy in the fantasy contests.

#2 Brydon Carse, England

Fast bowler Brydon Carse is likely to replace Mark Wood in England's playing XI for today's 2023 World Cup match. Carse joined the team as a mid-tournament replacement for Reece Topley. Wood has a niggle and is unlikely to play today.

Carse has played 12 ODIs in his career, scalping 14 wickets. He already has one five-wicket haul to his name. Also, he has played two ODIs against the Netherlands before. Since he would have some idea about the Dutch batters, Brydon can return with multiple wickets in today's 2023 World Cup match.

#3 Wesley Barresi, Netherlands

Veteran Netherlands player Wesley Barresi started well against Bangladesh, where he scored 41 runs. However, in the previous 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan, Barresi managed only a solitary run.

Quite a few fantasy cricket users will be skeptical about picking Barresi in their teams, but the wicketkeeper batter can prove to be a differential today. He played a match-winning knock of 48 runs for the Netherlands against England in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Expect him to play another crucial innings for the Dutch team in subcontinental conditions against the English side. The teams for the Netherlands vs England match will be locked at 2 PM IST.