ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 10th, 2021

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host England and New Zealand in the first ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final on November 10, Wednesday.

England were unstoppable in the Super 12 stage until they met South Africa in their last encounter. They defeated West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka in four consecutive games. South Africa's decent batting and bowling efforts handed England their first defeat of the tournament.

The defeat would surely have raised doubts in the England camp. However, they will be keen to keep that game aside and start afresh for the semi-finals. Jason Roy's absence will hurt England's chances, but it will also give other top players a chance to prove their worth.

Meanwhile, New Zealand quickly bounced back after their initial defeat to Pakistan in the group stage. They went on to defeat India, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan in successive games to bag the semi-final spot. The Kiwis now need to beat England to secure the final spot as they aim to get their hands on the elusive T20 World Cup trophy.

New Zealand have looked in a bit of discomfort when it comes to their batting as there is a lot of inconsistency right from their top to middle order. This could be a cause for concern for the BlackCaps going into a big encounter against England.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs NZ contest.

#3 Jos Buttler (ENG)

240 runs from five innings tell the story of Jos Buttler's dominance in the Super 12 stage. His unbeaten century against Sri Lanka stood out among these knocks as he single-handedly took the team over the line on a slow and sluggish wicket.

While the stakes are high, Buttler is known for coming up with game-changing knocks, and we can expect the same from the opener in this crucial encounter. Buttler’s ability to hit big even on two-paced wickets stands out.

#2 Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Liam Livingstone has scored 29 runs and picked up four wickets so far in the tournament. He looked in fluent touch with the bat in the previous game before he perished.

Livingstone is expected to roll his arm in at least two overs with the wicket assisting spin a lot. Also, with Roy's absence, he might be given a chance to bat up the order and score some quick runs.

#1 Kane Williamson (NZ)

Kane Williamson has scored over 100 runs in five matches and has to come up with a better performance against England. He is well-suited for these sluggish conditions, and his slow and steady knocks can help his team do well.

Kane Williamson will get to bat at No. 3 and will have a good chance to score big if he settles down and analyzes the wicket well. With him being the most dependable player, we can trust him as a player who can double your points as a multiplier.

