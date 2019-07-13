ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 14th, 2019

June 9, 2015 was the day Eoin Morgan put in motion a plan to resurrect England as he envisioned a potential World Cup win, starting against the Kiwis at Lord's that day winning the game by a thumping 210 runs. Fast forward to 2019, it's another ENG vs NZ game at Lord's. This time, a place in the history books beckons with the World Cup on the line. Although England and New Zealand finished third and fourth respectively in the league stage, they were able to turn up in the pressure situation to earn a place in the finals this Sunday.

While England are considered as favourites for this game, Kane Williamson's men have shown enough grit and determination to have other ideas. With the pressure of an entire nation upon their worthy shoulders, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup between England and New Zealand.

Squads to choose from:

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Playing XI Updates:

England:

With Jason Roy cleared to play in the final, no changes are expected from the English with Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood complementing Woakes and Archer in the bowling department. Adil Rashid was amongst the wickets earlier in the week and will be expected to provide a couple of breakthroughs in the middle overs. Roy and Bairstow have been sensational at the top of the order while Root and Morgan's presence in the middle order ooze confidence. Buttler and Stokes remain their greatest weapons with their unparalleled skill-sets bound to come into play against the Kiwis.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Stokes, Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

New Zealand:

Like their opponents on Sunday, New Zealand wouldn't want to disturb a winning combination as they come into this game on the back of a close win against India. Their bowling has been top notch with Lockie Ferguson leading the way with 18 wickets while Boult and Henry have done the damage up front. Guptill and Nicholls have been misfiring and would be key to their success while the Williamson and Taylor might just be only ones to be standing between England and glory in the World Cup.

Possible XI: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Henry, Boult and Lockie.

Match Details:

England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Final

14th July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Lord's, London

Pitch Report:

A good batting track with some help for both the seamers and spinners is on the cards. With persistent rain forecasted on Saturday and not on Sunday, the bowlers might just get a bit of extra help with the new ball on what is a competitive wicket.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Tom Latham and Jos Buttler are decent options to have in the side considering their ability and experience. If there were room for only one, it would be Buttler with the Rajasthan Royals' keeper due for a big one this World Cup.

Batsmen: With 549 and 548 runs respectively, Joe Root and Kane Williamson are the mainstays of their respective batting units and are must haves for this game as well. Along with them, one of Jonny Bairstow or Eoin Morgan is preferred while Kiwi opener, Martin Guptill is also a decent option.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes and Jimmy Neesham are a lot like each other with both of them batting left handed and bowling with the right. They have also pulled off potential catch-of-the-tournament contenders as well. Both of them are great options to have in the fantasy side while Mitchell Santner is also a viable option to satisfy the credit limitations

Bowlers: Trent Boult and Jofra Archer are key selections in the side with them spearheading the bowling line-ups. Lockie Ferguson is one to watch out for with the tearaway pacer accounting for eighteen wickets this World Cup. One of Liam Plunkett or Chris Woakes would do well in completing the last World Cup 2019 fantasy team.

Captain: Both Joe Root and Kane Williamson are contenders for the mantle of captaincy although it should be the allrounder skill set of Ben Stokes that should be backed. If one were to defer, Jonny Bairstow is also a decent option with his form in mind.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ben Stokes, James Neesham, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Liam Plunkett. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner, Chris Woakes, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer and Lockie Ferguson. Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Joe Root