ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Final

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan (PAK) take on England (ENG) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their World Cup campaign, Pakistan have come back strongly, beating the likes of New Zealand and South Africa to make the final. Their bowling attack has been key, with Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi picking up 10 wickets apiece.

They now face a strong England side that thumped India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals. While their openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler continue to plunder runs for fun, a lot will depend on their bowling attack as they eye World Cup glory.

With a place in the history books in the offing, a cracking game beckons at the iconic MCG on Sunday.

ENG vs PAK Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Pakistan will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Final

Date and Time: 13th November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

ENG vs PAK pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Final

The pitch at the MCG has been a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 169. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions early on, accounting for 13 wickets in the powerplay across six innings. Batting first will be the preferred choice given the occasions and with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 169

2nd-innings score: 145

ENG vs PAK Form Guide

England: L-NR-W-W-W

Pakistan: L-W-W-W-W

ENG vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No new injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Phil Salt/Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood/Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Chris Woakes.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (5 matches, 199 runs, Average: 49.75)

Jos Buttler has been in fine form in the tournament, scoring 199 runs in just five matches. He is averaging close to 50 and scored an unbeaten half-century in his previous outing against India. Given his form and ability, Buttler is a top pick for your ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (53 off 42 in the previous match vs New Zealand)

Babar Azam has blown hot and cold in the tournament but struck some form in the previous game. Azam scored a 42-ball 53, helping Pakistan chase down a tricky total against New Zealand in the first semi-final. He is capable of scoring big runs and given his recent form, Azam should be a good pick for your ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (6 matches, 78 runs, 10 wickets)

Shadab Khan has been Pakistan's best player in the T20 World Cup, impressing with both the bat and ball. He has picked 10 wickets at an average of 14.50 and has conceded less than seven an over as well. Taking his batting exploits into consideration, Shadab should be a fine addition to your ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shaheen Afridi (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 14.20)

After a slow start to his campaign, Shaheen Afridi has hit his strides of late, impressing with the new ball and in the death overs. Afridi has claimed 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.20. With the left-arm pacer likely to enjoy the conditions on offer in Melbourne, he is a must-have in your ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has not been great in this tournament but has shown glimpses of his ability. Livingstone has a strike rate of 148 in this format and can double up as a bowler as well. With the all-rounder due for a big performance, he is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in six matches. The Pakistan all-rounder should enjoy the conditions at the MCG, with the dimensions of the ground also helping him. Given Shadab's form, he should be a good captaincy choice in your ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alex Hales 211 runs in 5 matches Sam Curran 10 wickets in 5 matches Shadab Khan 10 wickets in 6 matches Shaheen Afridi 10 wickets in 6 matches Mohammad Haris 89 runs in 3 matches

ENG vs PAK match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Sam Curran has been England's top bowler in the ICC T20 World Cup, picking up 10 wickets in five matches. He has used his variations to good effect and has nailed his yorkers more often than not. Given the dimensions of the ground and his form, Curran could be a game-changing selection in your ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam, Alex Hales (vc), Moeen Ali

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (vc), Alex Hales, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Shadab Khan, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

