Pakistan
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
ENG won the toss and elected to field
 
Shadab Khan: Very excited because last year we lost in the semifinal but we have one more game to go now. Very excited and I just want to enjoy the game. T20 is a momentum game. We peaked at the right time with momentum and that's important for us. (On the crowd support) We lost two matches but against the Netherlands (their next game) the crowd was there cheering us. They are our 12th man.
Sam Curran: It was a very exciting game (against India). We enjoyed the win but tonight's the night we came to Australia so far. To play the finals. We're excited about that. It is the World Cup Final at MCG against Pakistan. It's going to be an exciting atmosphere. Hopefully, the rain stays away. It's looking pretty positive at the moment. We know we won't have the majority of the crowd supporting us but maybe some Indian fans who brought their tickets before the semis can support us. I've been to the MCG a few times but never really played a full game here, so that should be fun. There's no hiding place. I'm hoping it's our night. I don't care how it happens, as long as we get our hands on the trophy.
Alrighty! Both sides have gone in unchanged and so there is no Mark Wood or Dawid Malan today. A good toss to win you'd think as far as Jos Buttler is concerned, given the threat of the weather and the fact that they bat very deep so they can chance their arm from the word go. Runs on the board aren't the worst thing in a pressure game of course so a solid total will put Pakistan's bowlers in the contest. Jeez is there anything to pick between these two teams at all?
Jos Buttler (England Captain): We're going to bowl first. (Nerves?) Huge game. Good nerves, there's a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and looking forward to a great game. Both teams come in with red hot form and we're looking forward to the big challenge. Looks a good wicket, hopefully it stays the same. A bit of weather around so that's why we chose to bowl. Great win that day (against India) and we're very confident. We're going with the same team.

Babar Azam (Pakistan Captain): We were also going to bowl first but the toss is not in our hand. We'll look to put runs on the board and defend it. We have good momentum with us and we'll try to continue that in this match. Of course we started with two losses but we've come back really well. (On the semifinal win) A win always gives you confidence and the way the team played was outstanding. We'll try to do the same. (On a repeat of the 1992 final; crowd roars at the same time) History can repeat so we'll try to win this match and the World Cup. Let's see what happens. We've got the same team.
Playing XIs!

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Toss Update!

England win the toss and elect to field first! 
England put on a clinic against India in Adelaide despite a certain Mark Wood not available due to injury. Chris Jordan replaced him and picked up three wickets but not without taking a pasting around the park. Dawid Malan has had a lacklustre tournament and a hamstring injury saw Phil Salt come in his place. With Salt yet to face a ball this T20 World Cup, will England bring Malan back in case he's fit? What about Mark Wood? Have your say below!👇
Ravi Shastri reckons that the powerplay when England are batting could prove to be decisive, owing to the fact that the Pakistan attack can rattle their cage. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler are as destructive as they come in their own right and that ought to be a salivating prospect!
Pitch Report!

The pitch looks hard but there is an even covering of grass as well. Irfan Pathan reckons bowlers might get pace, bounce and swing on this surface. Relying on swing at the start and bowling hard lengths at the death could be key, according to the former India pacer. Pakistan might hold a slight edge because of their bowling attack, feels Pathan. 
Hello and welcome to this blockbuster clash between England and Pakistan! Both teams have had plenty of opportunities to size each other up but this is different. This is the T20 World Cup final and this game could be decided by the barest of margins. England's irresistible batting unit against Pakistan's immovable bowling force. If you aren't watching this game, what are you even doing being a cricket fan! So far, the weather looks clear and while there is no guarantee how long it will stay that way, it is at least a good start. And for the entirety of this contest, I (Shashwat Kumar) am going to be joined by Pratyush Rohra and Sooryanarayanan Sesha. Buckle up folks, this is going to be a wild ride! 
