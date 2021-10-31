ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 29

Match 29 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see England (ENG) take on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

England have been the team to beat in Group 1 and for good reason. They have been spot on with the ball in hand, blowing past Australia in their previous outing. With a place in the semi-finals within touching distance, England will look to go past the Sri Lankans, who are all but out of contention for a top-two finish. With the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Perera looking to make amends, a cracking contest beckons between Sri Lanka and England on Monday.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

ENG vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 1st November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch is slightly on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, who will look to hit the hard lengths more often than not. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase, with 150-160 being par at this venue.

Today’s ENG vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow hasn't been called upon with the bat so far in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, with spin likely to play a significant role in this game, Bairstow will come into play in the middle overs. Given his track record against spin, he is a must-have in your ENG vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando hasn't been able to get many runs under his belt in the last few games. However, he is one of Sri Lanka's best batters in this format and should come good against England's well-oiled bowling unit in this fixture.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the match on the back of a superlative hat-trick against South Africa. In addition to his bowling form, Hasaranga has proven to be a valuable asset with the bat as well, making him a good addition to your ENG vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills has been the X-factor for England with his clever variations complementing his searing pace. The left-arm pacer has picked up a few wickets already and given the nature of the track, one can back him to take a few more in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 520 points

Lahiru Kumara (SL) - 300 points

Tymal Mills (ENG) - 215 points

Important stats for ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga - 11 wickets in 6 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Jos Buttler - 113 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 156.94

Tymal Mills - 7 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.71

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Dawid Malan, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Dushmantha Chameera, Tymal Mills and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Dawid Malan, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Dushmantha Chameera, Tymal Mills and Liam Livingstone

Captain: Adil Rashid. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

