IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's World T20 warm-up match - October 20th, 2021

India and Australia will square off in the 13th fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

India beat England comfortably by seven wickets in their first warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England put up a strong total of 188/5 batting first. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant were exceptional with the bat. Rahul got India off to a blistering start with a 24-ball knock of 51 runs. Ishan blasted a 46-ball 70 while Pant finished the game with an unbeaten 29.

On the other hand, Australia also won their first warm-up game. They restricted New Zealand to 158/7 bowling first. Kane Richardson picked up three wickets and Australia eventually finished the game with one delivery and three wickets in hand.

On that note, let us take a look at the captain and vice-captain choices for your fantasy team for this ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Australian Cricket Players Training Ahead of West Indies Tour

Seam bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is an effective option in your fantasy team. He has been in top form with the bat for Australia in T20I’s this year. Marsh top-scored with 156 runs from five innings against Bangladesh in difficult conditions. He will be an important asset for Australia at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

New Zealand v Australia - T20 Game 3

Glenn Maxwell was in phenomenal form in the recently-concluded IPL. He scored 513 runs from 15 matches at an average of 144.10. Maxwell struck six fifties this season and is also a handy option with his off-spin.

Familiarity with the conditions will help Maxwell. He did not feature in the first warm-up game but is likely to take the field in this game. Maxwell will be keen to carry out his good form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

#1 KL Rahul (India)

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

The stylish Indian opener has been in scintillating form this year and he amassed 626 runs in the IPL 2021. Further, he smashed a stunning 24-ball 51 against England in India’s first warm-up match.

KL Rahul will be key to India’s chances at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Given the form and consistency he has shown, he is a must-pick in your fantasy team and can earn big points.

