IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will lock horns in the first T20I at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, 20th September. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Team India will kickstart their World Cup preparations with a three-match series against reigning T20 World Cup champions Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co. had a disappointing Asia Cup campaign and will be keen to get some much-needed momentum behind them.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel bodes well for India, but Australia are a force to be reckoned with. Despite missing key players in David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Marsh, the Aussies still boast a lot of firepower in all departments. With both teams eager to start the series with a win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Mohali.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played on September 20 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 20th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs AUS pitch report for 1st T20I

Mohali offers a good batting track, with the average first-innings total in the last three matches being 167. While batters are expected to rule the roost, pacers will also be key. Pace has accounted for 70 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. With dew expected to play a part, chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 167

Average 2nd-innings score: 161

IND vs AUS Form Guide

India: WWLLW

Australia: LWWWL

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Australia probable playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

India injury/team news

Umesh Yadav has replaced Mohammed Shami in the squad.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (63 matches, 828 runs, Average: 23.00)

Matthew Wade had a decent Hundred campaign, scoring 174 runs in seven matches. While he could take up the opener's slot in the absence of David Warner, Wade has excelled in the middle order over the last year or so. Given his form and experience in Indian conditions, Wade is a good option for your IND vs AUS Prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (19 matches vs AUS, 318 runs, Strike Rate: 133.61)

Rohit Sharma had a decent Asia Cup campaign, scoring a fifty against Sri Lanka in his last outing. He is one of the most decorated batters in the format and strikes at over 130 against Australia. With the pitch being good for batting, Rohit is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (70 matches, 884 runs, 54 wickets)

Hardik Pandya has excelled in T20Is this year, scoring 331 runs at a strike rate of 142.1. He has also chipped in with 12 wickets, picking up a wicket every 20 balls he bowls. With Pandya likely to take up the floater's role in the batting unit, he is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (62 matches, 71 wickets, Average: 21.23)

Adam Zampa was the standout bowler in Australia's ODI series win over New Zealand. He picked up seven wickets in three matches, averaging just 18 with the ball. He has a good record in T20Is and should prove to be a handful against India's middle-order batters.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is perhaps Australia's best asset in T20I cricket. He boasts a batting strike rate of 153.38 and has a knack for picking up wickets with his handy off-spin. He is a noted spin-hitter with his strike rate against spin being 150.3 in T20Is, making him a viable IND vs AUS prediction team captaincy choice.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a brilliant T20I batter, who averages in excess of 30 after 136 T20I matches. He has 32 50-plus scores in this format, three of them coming against Australia. With Rohit's knack for big scores being well-documented, he could be a good captain or vice-captain pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 276 runs in 5 Asia Cup matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 wickets in 5 Asia Cup matches Rohit Sharma 133 runs in 4 Asia Cup matches Steve Smith 167 runs in 3 ODI matches vs NZ Adam Zampa 7 wickets in 3 ODI matches vs NZ

IND vs AUS match expert tips (1st T20I)

The last IND vs AUS match at this venue was in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016, which saw an iconic innings by Virat Kohli. While he scored his first T20I hundred in his last match, Kohli has scored 154 runs in two matches in Mohali. If he is able to get going once again, he could be a game-changing selection.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Tim David

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), Tim David

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

