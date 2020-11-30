IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Dec 2nd, 2020

Australia will take on India in the 3rd match of the ODI series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Australia won the last ODI between the two teams by 51 runs after yet another brilliant performance from their batsmen. The team built another solid opening partnership, frustrating the Indian bowlers, following which Steve Smith and his men took over the game. Smith made another brilliant hundred, and his innings was complimented well by Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne.

Their bowlers also did a decent job in pulling things back after letting India go free during their innings. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul made half-centuries for the visitors, who were, for the most part, behind the required run rate.

The final match of the series is technically a dead-rubber, but it's likely to be just as fiercely-contested as any other game. Australia will look to win the series 3-0 and whitewash the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, India will look to gain some momentum ahead of the T20I series between the two sides.

We look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia.

Shreyas Iyer is yet to really get going in this series.

After getting out awkwardly in the first ODI, Shreyas Iyer put in a much better performance in the second ODI. He was dismissed just went his innings looked to be taking off after a 36-ball knock of 38 runs. Iyer was still tentative in his attempts to counter the short ball, but he should improve as the series progresses.

This 3rd ODI is the perfect time for him to get back to full form. With Pat Cummins not in the lineup, the sting in the Aussies' pace attack will reduce a bit. If Iyer can bat through the opening phase of the game, he can score a lot of runs.

While he isn't as attractive as some of the other options in the Indian team, Shreyas Iyer is certainly a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has shown why he's India's top all-rounder in the last two ODIs. He was the top-scorer for India in the first ODI and played some terrific shots on the way to his 76-ball 90. He also bowled some overs for India in the second ODI and picked up a wicket as well.

While he's not likely to strain himself too much with the ball in the final game of the ODI series, he might be asked to bowl if some of the main bowlers have an off-day. He's also likely to get an opportunity to bat.

Pandya's all-round game makes him a good option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Steve Smith

Smith has been unstoppable in the ODI series.

Steve Smith has been in incredible form, and after tons in the first two games of the series, it's hard to overlook him as a Dream11 option. Smith reached his hundred off just 61 balls in both the innings, and he was very hard to bowl to. He seems to have developed a new dimension to his game and has found the fence at a much faster rate than before.

Smith loves batting against India and has been really consistent in the series. He is, without a doubt, likely to get runs in this fixture, and is a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.