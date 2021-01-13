IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (4th Test): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Jan 15th, 2021

Australia will take on India in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will begin at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

India pulled off a memorable heist by drawing the Sydney Test, with some gritty performances and a tremendous show of character from all their players.

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out more than forty overs while battling injuries. Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill also made some crucial contributions with the bat throughout the third Test. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah were their stars with the ball.

Jadeja and Bumrah have been ruled out of the fourth Test and doubts linger over the fitness of Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari as well.

Australia put in a rather dominant performance but were undone by the resolve of the visitors on the final day of the Sydney Test. Pat Cummins continued his terrific run with the ball while Steve Smith got back into form with some great batting. He registered scores of 131 and 81 to win the Man of the Match award.

Australia didn't report any new injuries and are likely to go with the same playing XI for the fourth Test. The match should be another fiercely competitive clash with the series tied at 1-1 and everything to play for in this final Test.

On that note, let's look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 4th Test between India and Australia.

#3 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has received praise from pundits and fans alike.

Shubman Gill has impressed on the tour with his positive batting approach at the top of the order. He has aggregated 161 runs in four innings so far at an impressive average of 53.67. Gill has looked very comfortable facing pacers and seamers alike. His ability to play on the back foot is likely to help him tackle the extra bounce on a wicket like the Gabba.

Gill will be looking to convert his starts into bigger scores, and this would be the ideal opportunity to do that. While he's a risky option, selecting Gill as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team could be rewarding.

Marnus Labuschagne (L).

The highly-consistent Marnus Labuschagne finds himself on the top of the run-scorers chart this series. Australia's No. 3 has been a constant source of runs for his team and has aggregated 293 runs at a solid average of 48.83. Given that he has played a lot of cricket at the Gabba, both for Queensland as well as for the Brisbane Heat, he should find his feet at the crease rather quickly.

As Labuschagne has scored runs in almost every game in the Test series thus far, he is a reliable and safe option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Steve Smith

Steve Smith.

Steve Smith silenced his critics in fitting style by smashing a hundred and a half-century in his two innings at the SCG. After aggregating just ten runs in the first two Tests, Smith scored 131 runs in the first innings of the third Test, before adding 81 runs in the second.

Smith is likely to carry on that form against a depleted Indian bowling attack in the fourth Test, especially with a series win on the line for Australia. Given his tremendous run-scoring credentials, Smith will always remain a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.