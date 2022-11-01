IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 35

The 35th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see India (IND) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

Both India and Bangladesh have won two out of three matches in the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh have managed to eke out wins against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands but will be keen to beat their neighbors. Although India come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to South Africa, they have looked good as a unit with the duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav standing out with the bat.

Although they will start as the favorites, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be wary of what Bangladesh are capable of doing. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing the all-important win at the Adelaide Oval.

IND vs BAN Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 35th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 35

Date and Time: 2nd November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs BAN pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 35

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at the Adelaide Oval with the average score being 161. The dimensions of the ground should play into the hands of the bowlers, who should get some help off the surface as well. With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch on the slower side. The team batting first have won three out of five matches at the venue, but dew could play a role in the second innings.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 182

2nd-innings score: 140

IND vs BAN Form Guide

India: W-W-L

Bangladesh: W-L-W

IND vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.

India injury/team news

Dinesh Karthik's fitness is a concern ahead of the clash.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (63 matches, 1318 runs, SR: 126.49)

Litton Das is perhaps Bangladesh's best batter in this format with 1318 runs in 63 matches. He has a career strike rate of 126.49, holding him in good stead. With Litton due for a big score, he is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (3 matches, 156 runs, Average: 156.00)

Virat Kohli has been the standout batter in the Super 12 phase, scoring 156 runs in three matches. He is striking at 144.44 and has been brilliant against the pacers. With Kohli's form being noteworthy, he is a good addition to your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (107 matches, 2230 runs, 125 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan is an elite all-rounder with 2230 runs and 125 wickets to his name in this format. He has not been in the best of form with either the bat or ball and is due a for a big performance. With Shakib capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, he is a must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 13.43)

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant with the ball in the tournament, picking up seven wickets in three matches. He is averaging just 13.43, taking wickets consistently with the new ball and in the death overs. Given the conditions on offer as well, Arshdeep is another must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has been in decent form this year with the bat, scoring 336 runs in 13 innings. He is averaging nearly 30 with a strike rate of 130.73. Shakib also adds value with his left-arm spin, making him a decent pick as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has a good record against Bangladesh, scoring 452 runs at an average of 41.09. He has five fifties in 11 innings with a strike rate of 144.40. With Rohit showing signs of returning to form in recent matches, he should be a good captaincy pick in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 156 runs in 3 matches Suryakumar Yadav 134 runs in 3 matches Arshdeep Singh 7 wickets in 3 matches Taskin Ahmed 8 wickets in 3 matches Afif Hossain 68 runs in 3 matches

IND vs BAN match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Mohammed Shami has been in fine form since returning to the T20I side, even picking up a wicket and conceding only 13 runs in four overs against South Africa. The conditions at the Adelaide Oval should serve his style of bowling, with the dimensions of the ground also bound to help. If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Shami could be a great selection in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Afif Hossain

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Mustafizur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh

