IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England tour of India 2025, 1st T20I

The first T20I of the England tour of India 2025 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

England won their last T20I series against West Indies by 3-1 and are coming to India with a winning momentum. India, on the other hand, won their last T20I series against South Africa by 3-1. They won the last match by 135 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. England have won 11 matches, while India managed to win 13.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The first T20I of the England tour of India 2025 will be played on January 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Match

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. The last T20 match played here was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - Will be playing their first match of the series

ENG - Will be playing their first match of the series

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He will bat in the top order and has smashed 365 runs in just 11 venue matches. Jos Buttler is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav is in top-notch form and can once again trouble England bowlers. He has smashed 321 runs in just 8 head-to-head matches at an average of around 46. Abhishek Sharma is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Liam Livingstone and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Pandya has smashed 302 runs and taken 14 wickets in 15 head-to-head matches. K Nitesh Reddy is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Arshdeep Singh is in good form and has already taken 95 wickets in 60 T20I matches. Mark Wood is another good bowler pick for today's match.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is the most crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 302 runs and taken 14 wickets in 15 head-to-head matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role with the bat in the powerplay overs. He has already smashed 312 runs in just 7 venue matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Match

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

Arshdeep Singh

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: B Duckett, S Yadav, T Varma, A Sharma

All-rounders: H Pandya, L Livingstone

Bowlers: M Shami, V Chakravarthy, A Singh

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson, P Salt

Batters: H Brook, S Yadav, T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: M Shami, J Archer, A Singh, M Wood

