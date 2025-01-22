IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England tour of India 2025, 1st T20I

The first T20I of the England tour of India 2025 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
England won their last T20I series against West Indies by 3-1 and are coming to India with a winning momentum. India, on the other hand, won their last T20I series against South Africa by 3-1. They won the last match by 135 runs.
The two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. England have won 11 matches, while India managed to win 13.
IND vs ENG Match Details
The first T20I of the England tour of India 2025 will be played on January 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Match
Date and Time: 22nd January, 2025, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. The last T20 match played here was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
IND vs ENG Form Guide
IND - Will be playing their first match of the series
ENG - Will be playing their first match of the series
IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI
IND Playing XI
No injury updates
Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy
ENG Playing XI
No injury updates
Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He will bat in the top order and has smashed 365 runs in just 11 venue matches. Jos Buttler is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav is in top-notch form and can once again trouble England bowlers. He has smashed 321 runs in just 8 head-to-head matches at an average of around 46. Abhishek Sharma is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
Liam Livingstone and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Pandya has smashed 302 runs and taken 14 wickets in 15 head-to-head matches. K Nitesh Reddy is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Arshdeep Singh is in good form and has already taken 95 wickets in 60 T20I matches. Mark Wood is another good bowler pick for today's match.
IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is the most crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 302 runs and taken 14 wickets in 15 head-to-head matches.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role with the bat in the powerplay overs. He has already smashed 312 runs in just 7 venue matches.
5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Match
Hardik Pandya
Suryakumar Yadav
Sanju Samson
Jos Buttler
Arshdeep Singh
India vs England Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson
Batters: B Duckett, S Yadav, T Varma, A Sharma
All-rounders: H Pandya, L Livingstone
Bowlers: M Shami, V Chakravarthy, A Singh
India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson, P Salt
Batters: H Brook, S Yadav, T Varma
All-rounders: H Pandya
Bowlers: M Shami, J Archer, A Singh, M Wood
