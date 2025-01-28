IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England tour of India 2025, 3rd T20I

The third T20I of the England's tour of India 2025 will see India (IND) face England (ENG) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot, on Tuesday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

India are leading the five-match T20I series 2-0. They won the second T20I by two wickets, thanks to Tilak Varma's unbeaten 72-run knock. England must win today's match to keep their hopes of winning the T20I series. India won the first T20I match against England by a big margin of seven wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 26 head-to-head matches. England have won 11 matches, while India have emerged victorious 15 times.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The third T20I of England's tour of India 2025 will be played on January 28 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Match

Date and Time: 28th January 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last T20I match played here was between Sri Lanka and India, where a total of 365 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - W W

ENG - L L

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 113 runs in the last two matches. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Abhishek Sharma is in top-notch form and can once again trouble England bowlers. He has smashed 91 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. Suryakumar Yadav is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Hardik Pandya has already smashed 10 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. Washington Sundar is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Varun Chakravarthy is in good form and has already taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Brydon Carse is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is the most crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. He has already smashed 91 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role with the bat in the powerplay overs. He has already smashed 113 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Match

Hardik Pandya

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

Varun Chakravarthy

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: T Varma, A Sharma

All-rounders: H Pandya, L Livingstone, A Patel

Bowlers: B Carse, V Chakravarthy, A Singh, J Archer

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: T Varma, A Sharma

All-rounders: H Pandya, W Sundar, A Patel

Bowlers: B Carse, V Chakravarthy, A Singh, M Wood

