IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England tour of India 2025, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I of the England tour of India 2025 will see India (IND) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

India are leading the T20I series by 2-1. England made a terrific comeback in the last match as they won by 26 runs. They smashed 171 runs and were able to restrict India to 145 runs. India won the first two matches by 7 wickets and 2 wickets, respectively.

The two teams have played a total of 27 head-to-head matches. England have won 12 matches, while India managed to win 15.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The fourth T20I of the England tour of India 2025 will be played on January 31 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 4th T20I Match

Date and Time: 31st January, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last T20I match played here was between Sri Lanka and India, where a total of 396 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - L W W

ENG - W L L

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 137 runs in the last three matches. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Abhishek is in top-notch form and can once again trouble England bowlers. He has smashed 115 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. Ben Duckett is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Hardik Pandya has already smashed 50 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. Liam Livingstone is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakravarthy and Brydon Carse. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on this pitch. Varun Chakravarthy is in good form and has already taken 10 wickets in the last three matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler pick for today's match.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy is one of the most crucial picks from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has already taken 10 wickets in the last three matches of the series.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role with the bat in the powerplay overs. He has already smashed 137 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 4th T20I Match

Hardik Pandya

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

Varun Chakravarthy

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: T Varma, A Sharma, T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya, L Livingstone, A Patel

Bowlers: B Carse, V Chakravarthy, J Archer

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: T Varma, A Sharma, T Varma, H Brook, S Yadav

All-rounders: H Pandya, A Patel

Bowlers: B Carse, V Chakravarthy

