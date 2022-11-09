IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

The second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see India (IND) take on England (ENG) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

India have been the team to beat in the tournament, winning four out of five matches so far. The likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh have starred in their campaign so far and will start as the favorites in this fixture. As for their opponents England, they come into the clash on the back of two big wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. While the opening duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have been in sublime form, the English would want their middle order to step up as well. With a place in the final in the offing, a cracking game of cricket beckons between the two sides at the Adelaide Oval.

IND vs ENG Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England will be played on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 10th November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma assesses Adelaide pitch ahead of semis clash against England

IND vs ENG pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is expected to be a good batting track. The average first-innings score reads 157 in six T20 World Cup matches this year. While the pacers are likely to rule the roost, spinners accounted for five out of 13 wickets in the previous game. Batting first has been the preferred option with the record also skewed in their favor.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 157

2nd-innings score: 142

IND vs ENG Form Guide

India: W-W-L-W-W

England: W-L-NR-W-W

IND vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

Dawid Malan has been ruled out of this clash.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (4 matches, 121 runs, Average: 30.25)

Jos Buttler is one of the best white-ball players in this format, striking at over 135. He has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 121 runs in four matches at an average of 30.25. Although he tends to be tentative against swing-bowling, Buttler's ability to score big runs at a quick rate makes him a top pick for your IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (5 matches, 246 runs, Average: 123.00)

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in this T20 World Cup with 246 runs in five matches. He has three fifties in five matches and is averaging 123.00. Kohli also has a brilliant record in Adelaide, scoring two fifties in as many matches at the venue. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Kohli is a good pick for your IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (4 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 9.40)

Sam Curran has been the standout bowler for England in this tournament, picking up 10 wickets in four matches. He has impressed in death overs with his slower balls and yorkers. With Curran adding value with his batting as well, he is a must-have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 14.10)

Arshdeep Singh has been in sublime form with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in five matches, averaging just 14.10. He has been effective with the new ball and in the death overs, impressing against the likes of South Africa and Bangladesh. Given the conditions on offer, Arshdeep Singh should be a top pick for your ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has been one of the best all-rounders in the game with a T20I batting strike rate of 148.07. He is also a resourceful bowling option and can use the dimensions of the ground to good effect. With Livingstone likely to play higher up the order owing to Dawid Malan's injury, he could be a viable captaincy pick for your IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has found his run-scoring touch in the last few games, scoring fifties against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The Indian opener averages 38.31 in this format with a strike rate of nearly 140. Given his form and ability to score big runs, Rahul is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 156 runs in 3 matches Suryakumar Yadav 134 runs in 3 matches Arshdeep Singh 7 wickets in 3 matches Alex Hales 125 runs in 4 matches Sam Curran 10 wickets in 4 matches

IND vs ENG match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Moeen Ali is one of the better players of spin in the England batting unit but is due a big score. While his off-spin might not be required against India's batting unit comprising right-handers, Moeen's clean-hitting and experience could make him a viable selection for your IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Alex Hales, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Alex Hales (c), Moeen Ali

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

