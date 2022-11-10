Create
ENG won the toss and elected to field
 
Let's hear from one of India's most pivotal cogs ahead of this contest, Hardik Pandya: Pretty excited - semifinal of a World Cup, we know that every game and every ball will matter a lot. Very excited but at the same time, we're trying to keep everyone's nerves calm and follow the processes. A lot of people keep asking how to keep yourself calm in difficult situations. Somewhere down the line it depends on the preparation. If you've prepared well and have ticked all the boxes, you have the confidence that you will perform well when the time comes. (On the form of Kohli and SKY) Sometimes I feel that either we are not batting well or they are on a different planet. Especially Surya. Virat, we have seen him do it for years together. He didn't score for a couple of months and people started saying certain things. But somewhere down the line we all knew the cricketer he is. Surya has got the opportunity to play international cricket a little late in his career. I think he should have played two years earlier than when he made his debut. But God has been very kind and he's making up for what he could have done in those two years.
Alrighty! It's official now - Rishabh Pant has been retained instead of Dinesh Karthik while England have made two forced changes along expected lines with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing the injured duo of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.
Playing XIs!

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Jos Buttler (England Captain): We're going to bowl first. (Mood in the camp?) Excitement. It's going to be a fantastic atmosphere, one of the great grounds in the world. The dimensions are a little bit different and we have to adapt accordingly. Two changes - Dawid Malan and Mark Wood miss out with injuries, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket and I expect it to stay the same throughout the whole game.

Rohit Sharma (India Captain): We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket but this is a crunch game for us. All games were quite important but again, it's another opportunity for us to hold our nerve and take it till the end. We've played them a fair bit in the last few years. We understand their strengths and weaknesses and it's important to exploit that. It's important to keep calm and execute our plans. There was a bit of an injury scare but I'm completely fine now. It was a tough call with the kind of talent we have but we've stuck to the same team.
Toss Update!

England win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Mark Wood has officially been ruled out of this semifinal due to an injury. Not long for the toss but who do you think should replace him?👇
Pitch Report!

Slightly muggy at Adelaide, and the straight boundary, as expected, is quite long. The pitch is in the centre so no skewed square boundaries on either side. Shane Watson reckons this is as good a wicket as he has seen in a long time. A bit of grass to hold the pitch together and when he smashes his knuckles into the surface, it makes a very true sound. A high-scoring wicket, Watson feels and he opines the team batting first will need a big total on the board. 
India versus Pakistan. At the MCG. In front of possibly a hundred thousand fans. This is the prospect millions have been salivating over, ever since these two sides played out an epic encounter in the Super 12 stage. Pakistan have kept their end of the bargain, dispatching New Zealand at the SCG yesterday. Now, the focus shifts onto India, who have themselves not made a T20 World Cup final in eight years. And, they are up against an England side that are looking to hold both World Cup white-ball titles simultaneously. Oh, and among all the talk of an India-Pakistan final, don't forget that England began this tournament as one of the favourites, despite their players somewhat downplaying that tag. They have also lost just a solitary game - a shock defeat to Ireland. So, write them off at your own peril.

It is going to be exciting, exceptional and at times, excruciating. But if you are not watching this game, well, you may be missing out on something truly special. And for the entirety of this contest, I (Shashwat Kumar) will be joined by Pratyush Rohra and Sooryanarayanan Sesha! Sit back, relax, enjoy and while we await the toss, do scroll below for the preview👇
