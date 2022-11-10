Virat Kohli is in great form in this T20 world cup. The highest run scorer of this series is back in the Adelaide Stadium. Good knock is expected out of him. He has scored a total of 246 runs in 5 inns.
2
Suryakumar Yadav is the a great performer. His inns against ZIM was exceptional. He can do wonders in the crucial situation. He has scored a total of 225 runs in 5 inns. He is a great support to Indian Team.
3
Mark Wood is an amazing English bowler. He has picked some very crucial wickets in the matches and can be a game changer. He has picked a total of 9 wickets in 4 inns.
4
Arshdeep Singh has wicket taking ability and so is proved with his performance in the series. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 inns and bowler who can handle both powerplay as well as death overs.
5
Hot Picks: Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler
Safe Picks: KL Rahul, Alex Hales
Stay Aways: Moeen Ali
Grand League Picks: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
India
W
W
L
W
W
England
W
W
L
W
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
IND
6-
4
ENG
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
IND
VS
ENG
10
Matches Played
10
8
Matches Won
7
164
Average Score
163
237/3
Highest Score
209/3
92/4
Lowest Score
112/10
IND
VS
ENG
1
Matches Played
0
1
Matches Won
0
184
Average Score
0
184/6
Highest Score
0
184/6
Lowest Score
0
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
India
W
W
L
W
W
England
W
W
L
W
W
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
England won the toss & elected to field
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.