"Sorry 2021 T20 World Cup for complaining, this is worse" - Furious fans slam India for crashing out of the tournament in embarrassing fashion

Team India were given a proper hammering by England in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday as the latter won by 10 wickets to send the Men in Blue crashing out of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya's fighting knock of 63 did put his team in with a fighting chance. But Jos Buttler and Alex Hales gave India no chance whatsoever in the second innings with a record partnership of 170 runs.

A lot of things went wrong for the Men in Blue in the game and fans on Twitter were absolutely furious and heartbroken to see one of the favorites being taken down in this fashion.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla This is one hell of a disgrace defeat for team India. It will take time to sink in. This is one hell of a disgrace defeat for team India. It will take time to sink in.

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Lesson - 5 IPL trophies and leading India in a WC is very different. Lesson - 5 IPL trophies and leading India in a WC is very different.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



#T20WorldCup Can someone from India DM us please just to confirm you’re okay. Can someone from India DM us please just to confirm you’re okay.#T20WorldCup

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Lost in 2014 T20 WC final.

Lost in 2015 ODI WC Semi.

Lost in 2016 T20 WC Semi.

Lost in 2017 CT final.

Lost in 2019 ODI WC Semi.

Lost in 2021 WTC final.

Lost in 2022 T20 WC Semi.



Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire The best thing we've done so far in this match is trying to let them end the match quickly. The best thing we've done so far in this match is trying to let them end the match quickly.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Sorry 2021 T20 World Cup for complaining, this is worse. Sorry 2021 T20 World Cup for complaining, this is worse.

Abhyudaya Mohan @AbhyudayaMohan Boycott knockout games. Give trophy to the table toppers Boycott knockout games. Give trophy to the table toppers

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Another dream has shattered. Another ICC Event.Another dream has shattered. Another ICC Event.Another dream has shattered. 💔

D @RogueRook81 We were the first team to travel to Australia

Played 2 non icc practice games, also played the last super 12 game



We're just not good enough We were the first team to travel to AustraliaPlayed 2 non icc practice games, also played the last super 12 game We're just not good enough

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 The fast bowlers and 2 batsmen had carried this team to semis. Our fast bowlers unfortunately had an off day today.



There are easily 4-5 travellers in this side. What is strange is, the management can’t see it. The fast bowlers and 2 batsmen had carried this team to semis. Our fast bowlers unfortunately had an off day today. There are easily 4-5 travellers in this side. What is strange is, the management can’t see it.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Can't even say that I am feeling sad or disappointed when Buttler and Hales have absolutely shattered not only the confidence but souls of 11 guys in blue on the field!



This is a massive massive embarrassment...make no mistake about that! Can't even say that I am feeling sad or disappointed when Buttler and Hales have absolutely shattered not only the confidence but souls of 11 guys in blue on the field!This is a massive massive embarrassment...make no mistake about that!

Ashish Shrivastava @ashishayush1177 Attachment to Cricket is more injurious to health than alcohol Attachment to Cricket is more injurious to health than alcohol 💔

Udit @udit_buch All said and done, only memorable moment in this WC was our improbable looking victory against Pakistan and with the squad we had, was happy we won atleast one out of the two big games we played in the group stage. Can't wait for yet another failure in 2024! All said and done, only memorable moment in this WC was our improbable looking victory against Pakistan and with the squad we had, was happy we won atleast one out of the two big games we played in the group stage. Can't wait for yet another failure in 2024!

Jos Buttler & Alex Hales dashed India's hopes

With a score of 168 on the board, Rohit Sharma and Co. would have probably thought that getting a couple of early wickets in the powerplay would set them up nicely. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh did get a bit of swing, but Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made their intentions clear.

The England openers, unlike their opposition, decided to take on the bowling in the powerplay and it worked brilliantly as they got off to a flying start. The hopes of the Men in Blue making a comeback seemed to be extinguished pretty quickly with every boundary scored.

By the backend of the chase, it turned out from being disappointing to being absolutely ridiculous as Rohit Sharma and their men capitulated to England's counter-attack. The celebrations from Buttler and Hales spoke volumes about what England had achieved as the Men in Blue were one of the favorites.

This loss will likely trigger a massive overhaul for them in the T20I format, and they might need to build a new team with the next World Cup in two years' time.

