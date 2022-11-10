"Sorry 2021 T20 World Cup for complaining, this is worse" - Furious fans slam India for crashing out of the tournament in embarrassing fashion

Team India were given a proper hammering by England in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday as the latter won by 10 wickets to send the Men in Blue crashing out of the tournament.
Hardik Pandya's fighting knock of 63 did put his team in with a fighting chance. But Jos Buttler and Alex Hales gave India no chance whatsoever in the second innings with a record partnership of 170 runs.
A lot of things went wrong for the Men in Blue in the game and fans on Twitter were absolutely furious and heartbroken to see one of the favorites being taken down in this fashion.
Here are some of the reactions:
Jos Buttler & Alex Hales dashed India's hopes
With a score of 168 on the board, Rohit Sharma and Co. would have probably thought that getting a couple of early wickets in the powerplay would set them up nicely. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh did get a bit of swing, but Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made their intentions clear.
The England openers, unlike their opposition, decided to take on the bowling in the powerplay and it worked brilliantly as they got off to a flying start. The hopes of the Men in Blue making a comeback seemed to be extinguished pretty quickly with every boundary scored.
By the backend of the chase, it turned out from being disappointing to being absolutely ridiculous as Rohit Sharma and their men capitulated to England's counter-attack. The celebrations from Buttler and Hales spoke volumes about what England had achieved as the Men in Blue were one of the favorites.
This loss will likely trigger a massive overhaul for them in the T20I format, and they might need to build a new team with the next World Cup in two years' time.
