T20 World Cup 2022: "Ticket to Karachi airport se ticket to Mumbai airport ho gya" - Pakistani supporters brutally troll India for 10-wicket loss in semi-final vs England

Team India suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.
After being asked to bat first on the surface, the Men in Blue managed to register a competitive total of 168 thanks to half-centuries by Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50). However, their bowlers struggled to get going in the second half of the match as the England openers took them to the cleaners.
With their dominant win, England have now advanced to the final of the showpiece event alongside Pakistan. A number of Pakistani supporters took to social media, trolling Rohit Sharma and Co. for their flop show in the knockout fixture.
England will now take on Pakistan in the all-important final of the showpiece event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.
Alex Hales and Jos Buttler's combined blitz blows away India in semi-final clash of T20 World Cup 2022
England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler delivered stunning performances with the bat, dazzling viewers with their power-hitting. The two swashbucklers propelled their team into pole position right from the start of the run chase with an early onslaught.
The side chased down India's total comfortably in just 16 overs to complete a famous 10-wicket victory over the Rohit Sharma-led side. While Hales remained unbeaten on 86 off 47 balls, skipper Buttler finished at 80 from 49 balls.
India had no answers against the two players. Axar Patel proved to be the only saving grace, conceding 30 runs off his full quota of four overs. Apart from him and Arshdeep Singh, all the other bowlers leaked over 10 runs per over.
England and Pakistan will now battle it out for the ultimate championship at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the same venue where they locked horns in the final of the 1992 50-over World Cup.