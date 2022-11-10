T20 World Cup 2022: "Ticket to Karachi airport se ticket to Mumbai airport ho gya" - Pakistani supporters brutally troll India for 10-wicket loss in semi-final vs England

Team India suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

After being asked to bat first on the surface, the Men in Blue managed to register a competitive total of 168 thanks to half-centuries by Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50). However, their bowlers struggled to get going in the second half of the match as the England openers took them to the cleaners.

With their dominant win, England have now advanced to the final of the showpiece event alongside Pakistan. A number of Pakistani supporters took to social media, trolling Rohit Sharma and Co. for their flop show in the knockout fixture.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph

Bhaiyo aik bhi out nahi kero gay kya? Bhaiyo aik bhi out nahi kero gay kya? 😐

Bigi @Bigi143 Message from Pakistan Cricket fans. #irfanpathan #PakvsNz This Too Shall Pass, Stay StrongMessage from Pakistan Cricket fans. #BCCI This Too Shall Pass, Stay Strong 😂Message from Pakistan Cricket fans. #BCCI #irfanpathan #PakvsNz

Muhammad Haseeb @muhammad_haceeb

#INDvsENG A great business opportunity for Pakistan, should export tissues to neighbours ASAP due to sudden increase in demand after the Semifinal A great business opportunity for Pakistan, should export tissues to neighbours ASAP due to sudden increase in demand after the Semifinal #INDvsENG

Sardar Ali Hafeez @SardarAli0077

Is worldcup main England sy..

Alaaaaaaddddd hahahahahaha



#INDvsENG Last worldcup main Pakistan sy 10 wickets sy haaray thy!Is worldcup main England sy..Alaaaaaaddddd hahahahahaha Last worldcup main Pakistan sy 10 wickets sy haaray thy!Is worldcup main England sy..Alaaaaaaddddd hahahahahaha#INDvsENG

5m.9d @Mohammed__khann

Back to the airport but this time for real🙃🙃🙃

#INDvsENG #PakistanCricket #IndianCricketTeam #PAKvsEng THE GUY IS THE NIGHTMARE OF INDIAAAAABack to the airport but this time for real🙃🙃🙃 THE GUY IS THE NIGHTMARE OF INDIAAAAA😂😂😂😂Back to the airport but this time for real🙃🙃🙃#INDvsENG #PakistanCricket #IndianCricketTeam #PAKvsEng https://t.co/tt9ckMLyiE

Dar Shahid @_tattler

#PakvsNz #PakistanCricket I expected an upset. Lekin ye India toh Ireland sey b kamzor nikli 🤣 I expected an upset. Lekin ye India toh Ireland sey b kamzor nikli 🤣#PakvsNz #PakistanCricket

Hira Ahmed @hiraahmedq

#INDvsENG

#PakistanCricket Yeh to Ticket to Kaharchi airport se ticket to Mumbai Airport ho gya Yeh to Ticket to Kaharchi airport se ticket to Mumbai Airport ho gya😂#INDvsENG #PakistanCricket

England will now take on Pakistan in the all-important final of the showpiece event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler's combined blitz blows away India in semi-final clash of T20 World Cup 2022

England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler delivered stunning performances with the bat, dazzling viewers with their power-hitting. The two swashbucklers propelled their team into pole position right from the start of the run chase with an early onslaught.

The side chased down India's total comfortably in just 16 overs to complete a famous 10-wicket victory over the Rohit Sharma-led side. While Hales remained unbeaten on 86 off 47 balls, skipper Buttler finished at 80 from 49 balls.

India had no answers against the two players. Axar Patel proved to be the only saving grace, conceding 30 runs off his full quota of four overs. Apart from him and Arshdeep Singh, all the other bowlers leaked over 10 runs per over.

England and Pakistan will now battle it out for the ultimate championship at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the same venue where they locked horns in the final of the 1992 50-over World Cup.

