IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Ireland 2023, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I match of the Ashes 2023 will see India (IND) square off against Ireland (IRE) at the Village Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India is currently leading the series by 2-0 and would love to whitewash Ireland with another win too. Since India have won the series so they might think of using their benched squad and fans might see some big changes in India's playing XI in today's match.

Ireland, on the other hand, might look to make 1-2 changes in their playing XI and give the home fans at least one win and a moment to enjoy. They will give it their all to make home fans happy but India are expected to win this match and series.

IND vs IRE Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the Ashes 2023 will be played on August 23 at the Village Stadium in Dublin. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 23 August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Village Stadium, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Village Stadium in Dublin is a well-balanced pitch. You may expect a high-scoring match with pacers getting some assistance in early overs. If batters are able to survive through powerplay overs, then they have a good chance to score well.

The last match here was played between India and Ireland (2nd T20I), where a total of 337 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

IND vs IRE Form Guide

IND - W W

IRE - L L

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi.

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand

IND vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Samson

S Samson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Tucket is another good pick for today's match. He is an explosive batter but is yet to fire in this series.

Batters

R Gaikwad

R Gaikwad and Y Jaiswal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Varma is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team. He had an exceptional West Indies tour but is yet to fire in this series.

All-rounders

C Campher

W Sundar and C Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Delany and S Ahmed, if given a chance in today's match, could be the differential picks for your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Krishna and J Bumrah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Bishnoi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Gaikwad

R Gaikwad will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Gaikwad has smashed 77 runs in the last two matches against Ireland.

J Bumrah

Since the pitch provides early assistance for pacers, you can make J Bumrah the vice-captain of your team. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I

R Gaikwad

Y Jaiswal

R Bishnoi

J Bumrah

T Varma

India vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is batting-friendly with assistance for pacers, it is advisable to pick at least four batters and four pacers in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samson.

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Varma, R Gaikwad.

All-rounders: C Campher.

Bowlers: A Singh, J Bumrah, R Bishnoi, P Krishna, M Adair, C Young.

India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, L Tucker.

Batters: H Tector, T Varma, R Gaikwad.

All-rounders: C Campher.

Bowlers: J Bumrah, R Bishnoi, P Krishna, M Adair, B McCarthy.