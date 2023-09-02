IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s Asia Cup 2023 match – 2nd Sept, 2023

Pakistan and India face off in the third match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan won their first Group A clash against Nepal on Wednesday, trouncing them by 238 runs, courtesy of hundreds from Babar Azam and Ifthikar Ahmed and a 4-fer for Shadab Khan.

This will be India's first game in the group stage and they have an almost full-strength side set to take the field, with KL Rahul the only player missing out with a niggle.

The expectations are sky-high for this India-Pakistan clash, with the last meeting between these two sides in ODIs coming way back in June 2019.

Let's now look at three differentials you can pick for your Dream11 team in this Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan batting all-rounder Agha Salman could be a valuable differential pick on Dream11. The No. 5 batter has a terrific record in international cricket so far, averaging 40.1 and scoring at a strike rate of more than 100 in ODI cricket.

Given how good India's bowling is, Pakistan will lose wickets, and in a 50-over game, he should get ample time at the crease. A proficient batter against both pace and spin, Agha Salman could score some valuable runs in the middle-order for Pakistan.

He's also a useful option with the ball on turning tracks, especially against the likes of Ishan Kishan, and potentially, Axar Patel. He's one to consider for selection in your Dream11 sides.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav (second from L) will be a key figure for India in this match.

While Kuldeep does have more ownership than Agha Salman, he has considerably fewer backers when compared to the other Indian or Pakistan bowlers. The surface at Pallekele provides ample assistance to spinners, and Kuldeep is in great form in white-ball cricket right now.

In the last game played at this venue, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mahedi Hasan, and Shakib got plenty of assistance from the surface. The ball stopped on its way to the batter, and Kuldeep's guile and trickery will be hard to combat on a sticky surface.

He's sure to be one of India's main wicket-taking threats in this match and deserves a place in your Dream11 teams.

If there's one batter tailor-made for playing on surfaces like the one at the Pallekele International Stadium, it would be Shreyas Iyer. That's why it's a surprise to see him being one of the least-owned players on Dream11. The India No. 4 has had his share of injury problems and has been out of action for quite a while, and that may be the reason for his low backing.

However, he's fully fit now and expected to slot right back in his favored slot. Shreyas is arguably India's best player of spin and on a slow and sluggish surface like this one, his confident stroke-making and strike rotation should fetch him plenty of runs.

He's the best Dream11 differential for this match.