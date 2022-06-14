IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – June 14th, 2022

India and South Africa will meet in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, June 14, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the final two matches of the series post the third match.

South Africa extended their lead to 2-0 by winning the second T20I after their triumph in the opening game of the series. India managed to put up 148 runs for the loss of six wickets after being asked to bat first. Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik made key contributions while the rest of the batters struggled to get going.

In reply, the Proteas top order faltered as they were reduced to 29/3 inside the powerplay. Heinrich Klaasen, coming in for an injured Quinton de Kock, made his opportunity count as he played a match-winning knock. South Africa romped home in just 18.2 overs with four wickets in hand.

As South Africa aim to seal the series, this is a must-win match for India to keep the series alive. Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa.

#3 Ishan Kishan

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ishan Kishan in this T20I Series against South Africa:-



76(48).

34(21). Ishan Kishan in this T20I Series against South Africa:-76(48).34(21).

Ishan Kishan is India’s leading run-scorer in the series so far. The young left-handed opener smashed a 48-ball 76 in the first T20I. In the second match, he got off to a good start but failed to build on the same. Kishan scored a 21-ball 34 with two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 161.9.

The hard-hitting batter has looked impressive in both games, batting with good intent and an attacking approach. The southpaw managed to score 418 runs from 14 matches in the recently concluded IPL season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). While he struggled with his strike rate, his performances have improved in national colours.

Ishan Kishan has done well, taking the opportunity at the top with senior players being rested. With the third T20I being a do-or-die game for India, he is expected to give the side a solid start and come all guns blazing at the top of the order, which he is known to do more often than not.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Harshit Poddar @harshitpoddar09 He makes swinging the ball look so damn easy! One of the best sights in cricket is to see an inswinging delivery go through the gap between bat and pad to hit the stumps. 🤌 #CricketTwitter Bhuvneshwar Kumar you beauty!He makes swinging the ball look so damn easy! One of the best sights in cricket is to see an inswinging delivery go through the gap between bat and pad to hit the stumps. 🤌 #INDvsSA Bhuvneshwar Kumar you beauty! 🙌 He makes swinging the ball look so damn easy! One of the best sights in cricket is to see an inswinging delivery go through the gap between bat and pad to hit the stumps. 🤌 #INDvsSA #CricketTwitter

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is India’s leading wicket-taker in the series so far. He has picked up five wickets from two matches. The senior right-arm pacer was impressive in the second T20I despite India’s loss.

Bhuvneshwar picked up four wickets in the match, conceding just 13 runs in four overs at an economy rate of just 3.2. He picked up three wickets in the powerplay to run through South Africa’s top order, reducing them to 29/3. However, he did not get a lot of support from the rest of the bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar picked up twelve wickets for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022. He has represented India in 61 T20Is so far, grabbing 63 wickets. As India’s lead pacer in this series, he will have to take responsibility and repeat his heroics with the ball in the upcoming match. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 David Miller

Dean Oelschig @DeanOelsch David Miller’s last 8 T20 matches:



20*, 64*, 5*, 23*, 16, 26, 36*, 75*.



265 for 2 off 155 balls. Average of 132.5, SR of 170. David Miller’s last 8 T20 matches:20*, 64*, 5*, 23*, 16, 26, 36*, 75*. 265 for 2 off 155 balls. Average of 132.5, SR of 170.

On the back of a stellar IPL season with the Gujarat Titans, David Miller has made a strong comeback in international cricket. He has scored 481 runs from 16 matches at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.77, playing a huge role in their title-winning run.

Miller bagged the 'Player of the Match' award in the first T20I for his unbeaten 31-ball 64 at a strike rate of 206.45. He was instrumental in South Africa’s successful run-chase of 212 runs. In the second game, Miller remained unbeaten again, scoring a 15-ball 20 with a six and a four to finish the game.

That said, Miller is yet to be dismissed in this series and has played his part in two victories for the visitors. Given the experience and power-hitting that he brings to the table, South Africa will want him to come good again as they look to seal the series with a win in the third T20I.

LIVE POLL Q. Ishan Kishan to score a fifty? Yes No 10 votes so far