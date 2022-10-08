IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the second ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction.

South Africa landed the first blow in the series, with their bowlers and the batting duo of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller impressing in Lucknow. Given the balance and mix of youth and experience in their side, South Africa will be eyeing another win to bag the three-match series. However, India did show glimpses of their ability in the previous game, with Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur starring with the bat and ball, respectively. Although they are without Deepak Chahar, India have a strong squad and will bank on home conditions to come through. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking game beckons in Ranchi.

IND vs SA Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played on October 9 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 9th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

Also Read: IND vs SA 2022: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on October 6 after IND vs SA 2022 1st ODI

IND vs SA pitch report for 2nd ODI

The pitch in Ranchi is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 254. The previous game at the venue saw nearly 600 runs being scored. There will be ample help available for both the pacers and spinners, who have picked up 28 and 27 wickets, respectively, at the venue. Chasing is the norm here, with dew bound to come into play as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 254

Average 2nd-innings score: 242

IND vs SA Form Guide

India: W-W-W-L

South Africa: W-L-NR-W

IND vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

India injury/team news

Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the series.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.

Also Read: IND vs SA 2022: Wasim Jaffer on Deepak Chahar being left out of playing XI for Lucknow ODI

IND vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (74(65) in the previous ODI)

Heinrich Klaasen put in a fine performance in the previous game, scoring a 65-ball 74. He boasts a decent record in the format, averaging 34.86 and striking at 95.19. While De Kock and Samson are fine options as well, Klaasen should be a top pick in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (10 matches, 501 runs, Strike Rate: 104.37)

Shubman Gill is one of the best young players in the world with 501 runs in 10 ODIs. He has a brilliant strike rate of 104.37 and has four scores of fifty or more in his ODI career. With Gill keen to make amends for his no-show in the previous game, he is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shardul Thakur (2/35 & 33(31) in the previous ODI)

Shardul Thakur had a fine all-round game, picking up two wickets and scoring 33 runs. He has a fine record in ODIs, claiming 38 wickets in 25 matches at a strike rate of 30.87. With Thakur also striking at 117.89 with the bat, he is a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (8-2-36-2 in the previous ODI)

Kagiso Rabada was the best pacer in the previous game, picking up two wickets and even bowling a couple of maidens. He has taken 134 wickets at an average of 27.04 in the 50-over format. With the conditions on offer, Rabada is a fine addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has struck some form recently, even scoring 48 runs in the previous game. He has a stellar record against India, scoring 1061 runs in 17 matches at an average of 62.41. He has eight scores of fifty or more against India in ODIs, making him a fine captaincy choice for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill could not score many runs in the previous game but still averages in excess of 60 in his short ODI career so far. He is a good player of both pace and spin and is capable of playing big knocks. Given the conditions on offer, Gill should be a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 502 runs in 10 matches Sanju Samson 86(63) in the previous match Shardul Thakur 38 wickets in 25 matches Janneman Malan 918 runs in 21 matches Keshav Maharaj 1/23 in the previous match

IND vs SA match expert tips (2nd ODI)

Keshav Maharaj has been at his best on this tour of India, even putting in an economical performance in the previous game. However, India are likely to field a middle order that is adept at playing spin. With the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the opposition ranks, Maharaj could be a slightly risky selection in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock (vc), Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (vc), Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram (c)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Poll : 0 votes