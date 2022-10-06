ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on October 6 after IND vs SA 2022 1st ODI

South Africa earned 10 important points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with a close win against India at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Thursday, October 6. The Proteas need to win as many matches as they can to keep their hopes of a direct ticket to the 2023 World Cup alive.

They started the series against India on a winning note, and courtesy of this victory, their points tally has gone up to 59 points in 14 matches. The Temba Bavuma-led side continue to remain in the 11th position in the points table.

Meanwhile, the series does not matter much to the Indian cricket team. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the mega event in 2023 by being the hosts of the marquee competition. India are sixth in the points table right now with 109 points from 16 games.

The next two ODI matches of this series will take place on October 9 and 11. The venues for those two fixtures are Ranchi and Delhi, respectively.

India have an opportunity to top the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Despite the defeat tonight, India can become table-toppers this week (Image: Getty)

Even though India lost to South Africa in Lucknow, they have a chance of rising to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. If India make a comeback and win the series by 2-1, their tally will increase to 129 points, taking them above the No.1 ranked England team.

On the other side, if South Africa win the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series by 3-0, they can jump to the ninth spot. Since the Proteas have forfeited their home series against Australia, the ongoing series against India is of utmost importance for them.

It will be exciting to see if the Proteas can secure a series win in Ranchi. The second match will start at 1.30 PM IST on October 9.

