IND vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - February 27, 2022

India (IND) will lock horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the last T20I of their three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, February 27.

The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, have already sealed the fate of the series, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. The last and final game of the series on Sunday is nothing but a mere dead rubber. On Saturday, February 26, India defeated the Lankans by seven wickets.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 183 for five on the back of Pathum Nissanka’s 53-ball 75. Skipper Dasun Shanaka also made an unbeaten 19-ball 47. Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 74 took India over the line. Ravindra Jadeja also played a quickfire knock of 45 off 18.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs SL contest.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption India v England - 2nd T20 International

Shreyas Iyer has been exceptional for Team India in the ongoing T20I series. The right-handed batter is the leading run-scorer, having notched 131 runs from two games at a more than impressive strike-rate of 181.94.

Moreover, the Lankan bowlers are yet to dismiss him in the series. Batting at No.3, Iyer has been able to dictate terms on the opposition. If he keeps this strong run of form going, the Islanders could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption India v New Zealand - T20 International

Rohit Sharma has had a decent time with the bat in hand of late. In the first game of the series, the 34-year-old batter notched 44 runs and lent Ishan Kishan support. The veteran has also conjured a lot of praise from his teammates.

In the previous game, though, Sharma was out for one after being castled by Dushmantha Chameera. But in favorable batting conditions on Sunday, one may expect the Nagpur-born cricketer to fire on all cylinders and score big under his belt.

#1 Danushka Gunathilaka

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series First T20I

Danushka Gunathilaka has been a dependable batter for Sri Lanka at the top of the order. The left-hander has done well in domestic cricket and for the national team, especially in the shorter format of the game.

On Saturday, he opened the batting and scored 38 runs off 29 balls with four fours and two sixes. After a 67-run partnership for the opening wicket with Pathum Nissanka, Gunathilaka perished against Ravindra Jadeja.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shreyas Iyer score a half-century? Yes No 18 votes so far