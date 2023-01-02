IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SL Dream11 prediction.

Team India are back in T20I action with Hardik Pandya set to lead the side in Rohit Sharma's absence. Although the likes of Rohit and Virat Kohli are not available, India have a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the favorites. Sri Lanka also have a well-balanced side with Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana headlining their bowling attack. With both teams eyeing a big win to start the series, an entertaining game beckons at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

IND vs SL Match Details, 1st T20I

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SL, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 3rd January 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs SL pitch report for 1st T20I

A high-scoring game is expected at the Wankhede Stadium with the average first-innings total in the last three matches being 189. Bowlers have not found much help, especially the spinners, who have picked up only four wickets across the last three matches. There could be some help available with the new ball, with almost 35 percent of the wickets over the last three T20Is falling in the powerplay phase. Chasing would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a part in the second innings.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 189

2nd-innings score: 169

IND vs SL Form Guide

Sri Lanka: W-L-L-W-L

India: W-L-NR-W-Tied

IND vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka/Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (21 matches, 589 runs, Average: 29.45)

Ishan Kishan's last outing in Indian colors saw him smash a double-hundred against Bangladesh in the ODI format. He has a decent record in T20Is as well, scoring 589 runs at a strike rate of 129.17. Given his knowledge of the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, Kishan is a top pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (42 matches, 1408 runs, Average: 44.00)

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in T20I cricket, scoring 1408 runs in 42 matches. His numbers in this format are as good as they come with an average and strike rate of 44.00 and 180 respectively. With the right-handed batter likely to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar is a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (52 matches, 473 runs, 86 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the top all-rounders in the world with 473 runs and 86 wickets to his name. His bowling exploits are brilliant with an average and bowling strike rate of 14.49 and 13.02, respectively. With Hasaranga likely to be used as a pinch-hitter in the middle overs, he is another must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (21 matches, 33 wickets, Average: 18.12)

Arshdeep Singh has fast become one of the best T20I bowlers in the world with 33 wickets in just 21 matches. He is averaging 18.12, showing promise across all phases of an innings. Given his ability with the new ball and death overs, Arshdeep should be a fine pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is an explosive batter with a T20I strike rate of 135.09. Although he has only three scores of 50 or more in 31 innings, Rajapaksa has experience playing in Indian conditions, having played in the IPL last year. With Rajapaksa being a good player of both pace and spin, he could be a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Hardik Pandya

India captain Hardik Pandya is set for a more prominent role with both the bat and ball in the series. He has been in fairly good form in recent times, scoring 607 runs and picking 20 wickets in 25 matches in 2022. Given his prior experience playing at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik should be a viable captaincy pick in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 1408 runs in 42 matches Arshdeep Singh 33 wickets in 21 matches Axar Patel 34 wickets in 37 matches Charith Asalanka 661 runs in 31 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 86 wickets in 52 matches

IND vs SL match expert tips for 1st T20I

Harshal Patel has a decent T20I record with 27 wickets in 24 matches. He is better known for his slower balls and ability in the death overs. Although he has not played much T20I cricket of late, Harshal could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (vc), Charith Asalanka, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Lahiru Kumara, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

