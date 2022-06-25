IRE vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – June 26th, 2022

India (IND) and Ireland (IRL) will lock horns in the first game of a two-match T20I series, starting Sunday, June 26, at The Village in Dublin.

India, led by Hardik Pandya, will go into the series after drawing their T20I series against South Africa 2-2. Rahul Tripathi, meanwhile, has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team. Sanju Samson has also made his comeback.

Ireland, meanwhile, have called up batter Stephen Doheny and fast bowler Conor Olphert for the series and dropped Simi Singh and Shane Getkate. Ireland have lost all three of their T20Is against the Men in Blue.

On that note, here's a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the first T20I between Ireland and India:

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

5th T20 International: India vs South Africa

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in impressive form recently. The leg-spinner won the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, picking up 27 wickets. Thereafter, he accounted for six wickets in the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Chahal also has decent numbers against Ireland. In 2018, the tweaker picked up six wickets in two games. After picking up three-fers in both games, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

#2 Paul Stirling (IRE)

Middlesex vs Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Paul Stirling has been a stalwart of Ireland's batting for more than a decade. In 102 T20Is, the right-handed batter has notched up 2776 runs at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 134.69, with a century and 20 half-centuries.

Although he scored three back-to-back ducks in the ongoing T20 Blast, the 31-year-old also scored 119 in the Birmingham Bears' game against Northamptonshire.

#1 Ishan Kishan (IND)

India vs New Zealand - T20 International

Ishan Kishan has been in impressive form of late. The left-hander lost his touch a wee bit in IPL 2022 but made a stupendous comeback. The Young Turk was the leading run-scorer in the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Kishan scored 206 runs in five games at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate of 150.36, with two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

