T20 World Cup 2021: "Problem is the seniors" - Sanjay Manjrekar identifies problems in the underperforming Sri Lankan team

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reasoned the underperforming Sri Lankan senior players for the team's failings in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

His statement came ahead of Sri Lanka's fixture against Group 1 table-toppers England on November 1 in Sharjah.

After maintaining their 100% winning record in Round 1 of the tournament, Sri Lanka pulled off an amazing victory against Bangladesh in their first match of Super 12s.

But the Dasun Shanaka-led side, since then, have tasted two consecutive defeats against Australia and South Africa respectively.

Sanjay Manjrekar, while previewing today's Group 1 encounter between England and Sri Lanka, posted a video on his official Instagram account and opined that the latter is hugely dependent on individual performances.

The 56-year old believes that misfiring senior Sri Lankan players Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando are causing major difficulties for the Lankan side.

Manjrekar said the Islanders' performances are coming on the back of certain players.

"Sri Lanka have a few problems. Their performances in spurts through certain individuals. In the first couple of games you had Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Charith Asalanka playing well, then they failed in the next two matches.

"The problem is the seniors, especially Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando, are not contributing, which means that if these 2 young batters fail, the team won't be able to score many runs," Manjrekar said in his preview.

"Don't think this Sri Lankan side is strong enough to take on England" - Sanjay Manjrekar

In his video, Manjrekar mentioned that this Sri Lankan team is "not strong enough" and "ready enough" to take on the in-form England side.

The former cricketer-turned-expert claimed that the 2014 T20 World Cup champions are not playing as a unit in this year's ICC World Cup in the UAE.

While praising Sri Lankan ace-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for his magnificent four-for in the last game against South Africa, Manjrekar said:

"Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4 wickets and made a game out of an average target. He was brilliant in that game.

"But really, when you look at Sri Lanka, it is a team that is not playing as a unit. Don't think this team is strong enough or ready enough to take on England."

It will surely be the toughest test for the Dasun Shanaka-led side when they face a red-hot England team at the Shariah Cricket Stadium on Monday (November 1).

However, the Lankan team will try their best to give England a run for their money and provide them with a stern challenge in Sharjah.

