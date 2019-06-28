NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 29th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 71 // 28 Jun 2019, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second game on Saturday, the iconic Lords, which was the venue of the heated England-Australia game earlier in the week, will play host to another high-intensity game with Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand taking centrestage on June 29th, 2019.

Both teams sit pretty in the top four positions with 12 and 11 points to their name, although, New Zealand aren't completely assured of a semi-final spot, unlike their opponents on Saturday.

While Australia's top three of Aaron Finch, Steven Smith and David Warner have led the charge, New Zealand have a certain Kane Williamson to bank on, along with Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult. With both teams looking to top the table with a win from this crucial game, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team

Playing XI Updates

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Playing XI Updates

New Zealand

Colin Munro and Tom Latham have not looked in great form for the Kiwis this tournament, which could see Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell play instead of them in what is a must-win game for them.

Advertisement

Apart from the aforementioned changes, Martin Guptill's form is also a cause for concern with the Auckland native only scoring a solitary fifty in this year's World Cup. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor hold key to their fortunes along with the trio of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, who have picked 32 wickets amongst them.

Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme have played their part to perfection and provide the Kiwis with the perfect balance as they try to tackle the Aussies at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Possible XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/ Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry/ Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Australia

Considering their previous result at this very venue, no changes are expected from the team management with the Aussies looking forward to build some momentum ahead of the semi-finals.

Apart from Aaron Finch, Steven Smith and David Warner, none of the batsmen have converted their starts with Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja impressing in patches. The left-arm duo of Starc and Behrendorff revelled against England as they wrecked havoc with nine wickets amongst them.

They will be hoping for an encore with Pat Cummins also threatening to do so on Saturday.

Possible XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa/ Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.

Match Details

New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 37

29th June 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Lord's, London

Pitch Report

Both games played at Lord's saw those teams who didn't lose a wicket in first ten overs, win the game. This is an indication of the kind of swing on offer with Chris Woakes and Mitchell Starc proving the same in the previous game. Spinners will also ideally get some turn in the middle overs although once they get themselves in, the batters should be able to score some runs on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Alex Carey and Tom Latham are decent options for this game but considering the balance of the side, only one of them should be picked. While Alex Carey has been in decent form in the death overs, Tom Latham has endured a tough time this World Cup and should look to get some runs under his belt with the semi-finals fast approaching.

Batsmen: Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are must have players for this game while one of Aaron Finch or David Warner should also be a great option. Ross Taylor has a good record in English conditions and is also a viable candidate while Martin Guptill is also due for a big one come Saturday.

Allrounders: With a number of brilliant options available in the all-rounder section, one from each team should suffice with Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham being the frontrunners. Both of them have done well with the bat whilst chipping in with their bowling as well and could be great selections for this game

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult were the standout bowlers in the previous World Cup and even picked up five-fers in the last NZ vs AUS league game in World Cups. Along with them, Pat Cummins is also a good option. The likes of Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are also great options to complete the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Steven Smith and Kane Williamson are considered to be among the very best as far as batsmen are considered. In such a high-intensity game such as this one, both of them should come good for their respective teams, making them great options for captaincy. Along with them, Ross Taylor is also a decent option while Glenn Maxwell's all-round skill-set is worth opting for as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Glenn Maxwell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Captain: Steven Smith, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Make your cricket team on Howzat & win real cash.